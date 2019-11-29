Team Liquid beat Evil Geniuses, advance to ECS season 8 finals playoffs

The Team Liquid that CS:GO fans saw in the first half of the season are back.

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski and crew had another great result today, this time against Evil Geniuses. Liquid won 2-0—16-4 on Inferno and 16-14 on Dust II—and qualified for the ECS season eight semifinals.

Team Liquid on Twitter We’ll see you all in Arlington 😁 We’ll see @EvilGeniuses in LCS 😉 #LetsGoLiquid

Liquid showed great teamplay on their CT-side on Inferno and EG repeatedly were caught in Liquid’s crossfires. Liquid won the first half 12-3 and took only five rounds to close out the match. Although everybody put up great numbers, EliGE finished on top with 19 kills and nine deaths.

The story was repeated in the second map, Dust II. Liquid had another great run on their CT-side and took the first half 10-5. Although Liquid were playing better than EG, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov kept his team in the game with a couple of clutches.

Liquid and EG took the game to the 30th round. Overtime was a real possibility, but Jake “Stewie2K” Yip won a one-vs-two clutch to prevent it and push Liquid to the win. Stewie2K also top-fragged with 25 kills.

Stewie2k 1v2 clutch to secure the series (Dust2) Twitch is the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers.

With this result, Liquid have already guaranteed a top-four placing. The North Americans haven’t played in a semifinal since ESL One New York in September.

This proves that Liquid needed a break to readjust their game, which was assimilated by the other teams after they won six LAN tournaments in the first half of 2019.

EG will play tomorrow against the winner of AVANGAR vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas at 6pm CT. Liquid will have a day to rest until they play in the semifinals on Saturday at 6pm CT.