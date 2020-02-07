TaZ and NEO to create a new CS:GO team

The legendary CS:GO players Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas and Filip “NEO” Kubski will play together once again in a new project, TaZ announced today.

The Polish duo reunited in December 2019, after almost two years playing separately, in a team called ARCY, which disbanded last month after a series of bad results, including in Polish tournaments.

TaZ and NEO have a great history in Counter-Strike. They played together for 14 years including the CS 1.6 in notable teams such as Pentagram, AGAiN, and most notably Virtus Pro in CS:GO.

They won several major tournaments during their stint with the Russian organization, including the ESL ESEA Pro League Invitational in 2015, ELEAGUE season one in 2016, DreamHack Masters Las Vegas in 2017, and one CS:GO Major in their home soil at ESL Major Series One Katowice in 2014.

TaZ was benched from Virtus Pro in February 2018 after a streak of mixed results. NEO, on the other hand, left Virtus Pro in December 2018. “It’s obvious that NEO and I needed time to work through our past,” TaZ said.

“When you have played with someone for so many years, spent so much time together and shared moments of both glory and defeat, it’s difficult to sort things out. Time has worked in our favor though. It showed that the bond we have is much bigger than only the game we play together.”

At the moment, details of this new team are still unknown, although TaZ said that they started the recruitment process and are looking for talented and promising Polish players to join them.

The Polish scene is far away from its glory days, though. The ex-Virtus Pro, which have Paweł “byali” Bieliński, and Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski are the highest-ranked Polish team, 29th in HLTV’s world rankings.