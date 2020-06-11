Swole Patrol reportedly looking to return to CS:GO with a new organization

Will freakazoid and Zellsis come back from their CS:GO retirement?

North American CS:GO team Swole Patrol may return to CS:GO under an esports organization, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

Freakazoid, Austin “Cooper-” Abadir, Edgar “MarKE” Maldonado, and Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro are currently exploring their options, according to DeKay’s report. The team slowly disbanded in May player by player, with Victor “food” Wong, Zellsis, and freakazoid announcing their retirement from CS:GO to move over to VALORANT.

Since then, however, food has been the only one to sign a professional contract to play VALORANT. He was picked up by T1 last month. Freakazoid and Zellsis, on the other hand, haven’t found a team in VALORANT. Cooper- and MarKE have remained CS:GO free agents during this period.

The majority of these players haven’t played for an esports organization since eUnited released the lineup in March. It’s unclear, at the moment, who Swole Patrol’s fifth player would be if the roster finds an organization. Armeen “a2z” Toussi is still listed as the coach for Swole Patrol, but it’s also unclear if he’ll remain with the team, according to DeKay.

Freakazoid is the only player so far to respond to DeKay’s report. “I’m not coming back unless an org signs me,” the veteran said on Twitter.

Swole Patrol haven’t played an official CS:GO match since April when the North Americans attended the closed qualifier for DreamHack Masters Spring.