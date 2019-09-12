Steel says Luminosity’s Brazilian CS:GO team “are out of LG”

Luminosity Gaming will no longer have a Brazilian CS:GO roster, according to one of the team’s players, Lucas “steel” Lopes.

This move comes two days after they were eliminated from the DreamHack Masters Malmö North America open qualifier by Stay Frosty, a sponsorless team.

Brazilian esports website Mais Esports reported the news earlier today and steel tweeted that they’re “out of LG.”

steelega 🌹 on Twitter Salve galera, estamos fora do LG, mais tarde soltaremos um statement sobre, adiantando, obrigado LG por todo esse tempo Sup guys, we are out of LG, will release a statement later, but for now, thank you LG for this all time

Luminosity has been invested in Brazilian CS:GO teams since 2015. In addition to steel, Luminosity also has João “felps” Vasconcellos on loan from MIBR, Ricardo “boltz” Prass, who played for MIBR last year, and Henrique “HEN1” Teles, who’s benched.

The team failed to qualify for both CS:GO Majors this year and they’ve been struggling to find good results. Their last successful tournament run was at DreamHack Open Atlanta in November 2018 when they lost to Vitality in the grand finals.

Update Sept. 12 3:45pm CT: Luminosity tweeted a statement to confirm the release of its CS:GO lineup.