StarLadder and Valve clarify the jumpthrow rule for the upcoming Major

StarLadder has introduced an important rulebook update for its CS:GO Major in August.

Professional players will be allowed to bind a single button for both jumping and throwing smokes. Without this update, players would have needed to use separate buttons for jumping and throwing.

Yehor Kolomiets on Twitter An important update to the Major rulebook posted today. In cooperation with @CSPPAgg and Valve from this moment “jumpthrow script” officially allowed to be used during the LAN-games of any stages of the Minors and Major. Updated ruleset: https://t.co/MNUId3v464

StarLadder received approval for the rule change from Valve, the game’s developer, and consulted with the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association. Some of the CSPPA’s representatives, such as Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, and Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, cooperated with StarLadder’s initiative.

This change should allow the pros to consistently hit their smoke grenades properly if they use the one-button script. It’ll probably change the metagame a bit since in-game leaders and coaches will surely find new smoke grenades that can be thrown from spawn and were harder to hit before this update.

DreamHack and BLAST representatives also said that they’ll update their own rulebooks. So we’ll likely see all of the major tournaments allow the jumpthrow script moving forward.

If you want to test it yourself, just open the CS:GO console and type: bind “key” “+jump; -attack; -jump.” You can try to smoke Mirage’s mid window from the T-spawn, for example.

The StarLadder Major is set to happen from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Berlin, Germany.