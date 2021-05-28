StarLadder to host the next CIS RMR event

The second RMR tournament for the CIS region in 2021 has been announced.

StarLadder will organize the next Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament in the CIS region, the company announced today.

The 2021 RMR events allow teams to gather points for the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event since the StarLadder Berlin Major in September 2019. The StarLadder CIS RMR will begin with open qualifiers at the beginning of June and the main event will end on July 4.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ We will host the next CS:GO RMR!



The best teams in the CIS will compete for the RMR-points and for the prize pool of $100,000! The open qualification will begin on June 5.



We will give you info about participants soon – stay tuned 😉#StarLadder #CSGO #StarLadderRMR pic.twitter.com/CEuJKefDIH — StarLadder CS:GO (@StarLadderCSGO) May 28, 2021

The StarLadder CIS RMR event will help to determine which teams from the region will qualify for the $2 million PGL Stockholm Major that's set to run between Oct. 23 to Nov. 7. There will be one more RMR tournament ahead of the Major, which will be played on LAN and will provide the most points toward the ranking.

StarLadder will use a round-robin group stage for its CIS RMR tournament. Four teams out of 10 will qualify for the playoffs, which will feature a double-elimination bracket and will see the two best teams ending it in a best-of-five grand final.

Registration for the open qualifiers of the StarLadder CIS RMR tournament has already started and four teams will make it into the closed qualifier, which is slated to run between June 18 to 21. Aside from RMR points, the teams will also play for their share of the $100,000 prize pool.

Right now, Team Spirit are leading the CIS RMR with 1,860 points, but Natus Vincere (1,630) and Gambit (1,400) are following them closely.