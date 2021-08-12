Smooya after being benched on Movistar Riders: ‘I won’t be going anywhere’

The 21-year-old will focus on streaming and playing FPL while he waits for a new opportunity.

Movistar Riders has moved the British AWPer Owen “smooya” Butterfield to the bench and signed Alvaro “⁠SunPayus⁠” Garcia, David “⁠dav1g⁠” Granado Bermudo and Raúl “⁠DeathZz⁠” Jordán Nieto to complete the transition to an all-Spanish lineup, the organization announced today, confirming yesterday’s report.

This ends smooya’s six-month stint with the Madrid-based organization, in which he was by far the team’s best player statistically speaking. He averaged a 1.25 rating over that period, according to HLTV’s statistics, which wasn’t enough for Movistar Riders to reach new heights in the competitive scene. The 21-year-old, however, showed what he’s capable off, even though he spent almost four months on the sidelines prior to signing with Movistar Riders.

https://twitter.com/smooyacs/status/1425789645825138689

Smooya stated that the benching leaves him with his “never-ending unpredictable future,” but hinted that he’s not leaving his CS:GO career behind, a possibility that he considered in the past after VALORANT came out.

“For now I will continue to stream and fight for the FPL championship because I’m not willing to lose the form I showed over the last season (and I need some form of competition in my life),” smooya said in a Twitlonger. “Status is benched but I won’t be going anywhere, you’ll see me live everyday at Twitch. My contract ends at the start of next year, Movistar be expecting a big buyout for me. With that said if any team are interested in my services please contact Movistar or DM me.”

Smooya’s six-month spell with Movistar Riders was the longest period he spent with a professional team since he left BIG in January 2020. He had a two-month stint with Chaos and c0ntact Gaming before joining Movistar Riders in February 2021.