Six teams remain as IEM Katowice reaches playoffs

IEM Katowice has already provided some of the greatest CS:GO matches in 2020 and the competition will continue tomorrow at the Spodek Arena.

Unfortunately, the Spodek will be empty and the matches will be played without an audience due to coronavirus concerns, ESL announced this afternoon. But there is no reason for you at home miss any of the action.

The last six teams of IEM Katowice will play a single-elimination bracket with best-of-three series, except for the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five decider.

So far, the best teams of IEM Katowice have been Astralis and G2. The Danish recovered from their disastrous performance at BLAST Premier Spring Series, where they failed to reach the finals, and haven’t dropped a single map in IEM Katowice so far. They defeated Cloud9, Vitality, and Fnatic.

G2, on the other hand, defeated 100 Thieves, mousesports, and Team Liquid. They only lost a map to mousesports and are still undefeated in 2020 after six best-of-three series played this year so far.

Here are all of the IEM Katowice playoff teams and the tournament schedule.

Friday, Feb. 28

8am CT: Fnatic vs. 100 Thieves

11:55am CT: Na`Vi vs. Liquid

Saturday, Feb. 29

8am CT: G2 vs. Fnatic/100 Thieves winner

11:55am CT: Astralis vs. Na`Vi/Liquid winer

Sunday, March 1