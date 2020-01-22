Semmler to headline BLAST Premier Spring Series talent lineup

Tournament organizer BLAST’s inaugural split series is set to get underway in just over a week. The talent lineup for the spring series was revealed earlier today and it features some veteran CS:GO faces.

Most notably, former Overwatch League caster Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat returns for his sixth BLAST event, but it’ll be his third outing as a desk host. Semmler departed from the OWL on Jan. 13 and said that he won’t return in a “full-time” capacity. This means that Semmler is free to work in CS:GO and other esports.

Semmler on Twitter I will not be returning to cast full-time at @overwatchleague. The hard part is putting a 2 year partnership on hold. Thanks to @hexagrams for having my back in all things. Too many in the crew to thank, you know who you are. Best of luck with the homestands!

Semmler joined a long list of former OWL talent who abruptly departed before the start of the new season in February. He joined Chris Puckett, Erik “DoA” Lonnquist and Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles as the fourth person to leave the Overwatch League broadcast team.

BLAST Premier on Twitter This file has been corrupted! Proceed at your own risk ⚠⚠⚠ #BLASTPremier https://t.co/43gUC252c7

Australian analyst and former Renegades player Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill returns to the desk alongside esports journalist and analyst Duncan “Thorin” Shields. This will be Thorin’s first BLAST event since 2017 when he was an analyst at BLAST Pro Series: Copenhagen 2017.

The popular duo of Jason “moses” O’Toole and Anders Blume will be commentating the event alongside BLAST natives Mohan “launders” Govindasamy and Conner “Scrawny” Girvan. To round out the event, James Banks will be conducting post and pre-game interviews.

The BLAST Premier Spring Series begins on Jan. 31 and will conclude on Feb. 16. It features some of the best CS:GO teams in the world, like Astralis, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and Na’Vi. The series is a league-esque system that will culminate in a six-team playoff to qualify for the Spring 2020 Finals and win a share of the $300,000 prize pool.