Sadokist unable to attend PGL Stockholm Major playoffs due to passport issues

Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett won’t be appearing on broadcast during the PGL Stockholm Major playoffs. The Canadian said earlier today that he can’t travel to Sweden due to passport issues.

“I wanted to be with you all in Stockholm so badly, but due to a gray area and the Schengen agreement, my passport was flagged in Germany for being too close to its expiration date,” Sadokist said on Twitter.

Well, I'm not sure what to say. I wanted to be with you all in Stockholm so badly, but due to a grey area and the Schengen agreement, my passport was flagged in Germany for being too close to its expiration date. I am flying home. — Matthew Trivett 🐺 (@Sadokist) November 3, 2021

For the Challengers and Legends Stage of the CS:GO tournament, Sadokist was casting alongside moses, who recently returned to casting after trying his luck as a Team Liquid coach. As of now, it’s unknown who moses will be casting the playoffs with or if he even gets to do so at all due to Sadokist’s absence.

There’s a slight chance that Sadokist gets his passport renewed in a hurry in Toronto, but as he himself underlined, there’s not much hope. “I am going to try to get an expedited renewal upon arrival in Toronto, but the chances of that working are extremely slim,” Sadokist said.

Many CS:GO fans were pleased to see Sadokist back on the caster desk at this event since the Canadian took an over one-and-a-half-year break from commentating the game at the end of 2019. He returned to action this July at StarLadder CIS RMR 2021, with the PGL Stockholm Major being his biggest event so far this year.

The PGL Stockholm Major returns tomorrow with its playoffs. You can catch all the action on PGL’s Twitch channels. And you can stay up to date with the PGL Stockholm Major scores, standings, and schedule here.