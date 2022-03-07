PGL Antwerp Major Europe RMR groups revealed

Only eight of the 32 teams will book a spot in the next Major.

The 32 European CS:GO teams attending the next two Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments have been split into two groups of 16 each. These competitions will see eight squads secure a spot at the PGL Antwerp Major in May.

The distribution of the teams was made one day after the last European open qualifier for these RMR tournaments was finalized. A total of 19 teams secured their spots via the four open qualifiers run by FACEIT, including notable organizations such as BIG, OG, Fnatic, Dignitas, and Team Spirit.

The remaining 13 slots were filled by Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, Vitality, Virtus Pro, Heroic, MOUZ, Gambiot, G2, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, Entropiq, ENCE, and Copenhagen Flames, who attended the PGL Stockholm Major in 2021, the last Valve-sponsored tournament.

The first tournament, named “A,” will feature some of the greatest teams in the world such as Heroic, Virtus Pro, FaZe, and NAVI, who were the winners of the last Major. The second tournament, “B,” is headlined by G2 and Gambit and features teams like ENCE, NiP, and Astralis.

Both events will be played on LAN from Bucharest, Romania directly from PGL’s studio. The A tournament will run from April 17 to 20, while the B event will take place between April 21 and 24. These tournaments will be played under the Swiss-system format.

The four best teams from tournament A will acquire Legends status, the fifth and sixth-placed will be Challengers, while the seventh and eighth-placed squads will be put as Contenders. The distribution is slightly different in tournament B, though. The top three teams will be Legends, the next four will be put in the Challengers category, and the eighth-placed roster will be the sole Contender from the group.

Here is the complete distribution for the 32 teams that will play in the European RMR tournaments for the PGL Antwerp Major.

Tournament A

NAVI

Heroic

FaZe

VP

Vitality

MOUZ

BIG

Fnatic

OG

Dignitas

GamerLegion

SAW

Eternal Fire

Unique

forZe

QUAZAR

Tournament B