Peacemaker joins Imperial

Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu is the new head coach of Imperial’s CS:GO team, the Brazilian organization announced today.



The 33-year-old Brazilian coach had been inactive since February when MAD Lions parted ways with him after 14 months. He helped them win Flashpoint season one over MIBR in April 2020 and previously coached several international teams such as Heroic, TYLOO, Misfits, and most notably Team Liquid, who he helped finish runners-up at the ESL Cologne Major in 2016.

[UPDATE LINE CS:GO]



⚔️Temos muito orgulho em anunciar nosso mais novo coach, com uma história repleta de conquistas e grandes resultados no CS nacional e internacional.



Seja bem vindo @peacemaker 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/05qtSO4MO3 — Imperial Esports (@imperialesports) May 19, 2021

Peacemaker will be coaching a Brazilian team for the first time since he left Tempo Storm in April 2016. He's worked with two Imperial players in the past, Gustavo "SHOOWTiME" and Caio "zqKs" Fonseca. "It's time to represent Brazil again after five years and we're going strong for IEM Summer and our bootcamp in Serbia," he said on Twitter.

With the arrival of peacemaker, Imperial has moved former head coach Alan Diego "adr" Riveros to an analyst position and announced zqKs is back in the lineup after he was deported from Mexico to Brazil at the end of April when Imperial arrived in the country to compete in the cs_summit eight qualifiers. As a result of that, Guilherme "piria" Barbosa has been moved to the bench.

Aside from SHOOWTiME and zqKs, Imperial's lineup also features the two-time Major champion Fernando "fer" Alvarenga, who joined them as a stand-in at the end of April. It's unclear at this time, though, if the 29-year-old will become their official fifth in the near future.