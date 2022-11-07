Only one team still in IEM Rio has never made it to a CS:GO Major’s playoffs

Of the remaining teams fighting for just a few remaining playoff spots at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, only one is still seeking their first time in the Champions Stage.

Sprout, the German-based organization fielding a primarily Danish roster, has never reached the playoffs of a CS:GO Major as they approach their fifth year competing in CS:GO. In fact, IEM Rio is only the second Major appearance for the organization, having competed at the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018, where they were eliminated in the Challengers Stage with a 1-3 record.

Already, Sprout have achieved their best result at a Major just by way of qualifying directly for the Legends Stage in Rio, a feat that caught many spectators off guard after the team went 3-1 in the Europe RMR A tournament to finish in first place, ahead of the likes of Cloud9, Fnatic, Astralis, and G2.

But Sprout’s run in Rio has been anything but smooth. They quickly fell into a 0-2 hole with losses to BIG and Liquid. But they showed incredible resilience in capturing a decisive win over Ninjas in Pyjamas to keep their playoff hopes alive. They will need to defeat Team Spirit and win another best-of-three in round five if they want to reach the Champions Stage for the first time.

The Sprout lineup isn’t completely without Major playoff experience, however. Both Ismail “refrezh” Ali and Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss, who only joined less than three months ago, have reached the Champions Stage in recent Majors with Heroic and Copenhagen Flames, respectively. Zyphon himself led the way for Sprout in their must-win series against NiP, and both he and refrezh will need to step up to lead the inexperienced Sprout roster to the playoffs.