Olof to reportedly stand-in for FaZe at BLAST Premier Fall Series with NiKo close to joining G2

Olofmeister has been away from the competitive scene since May.

CS:GO legend olofmeister will be FaZe Clan’s fifth player at BLAST Premier Fall Series, according to a report by Cybersport.pl.

If this move is confirmed, the 28-year-old veteran would temporarily return to FaZe to replace the team’s star and in-game leader NiKo, who’s close to signing with G2, according to a report by HLTV on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Olofmeister has been away from the competitive scene since May. The two-time Major champion wanted to take a break from the game due to fatigue and motivation issues. Olofmeister played his last tournament for FaZe at ESL One: Road to Rio Europe in May, where FaZe grabbed a third-place finish. He averaged a negative rating of 0.94 across 74 maps played for FaZe in 2020, according to HLTV’s statistics.

Cybersport’s report comes after olofmeister was allegedly seen practicing with FaZe against mousesports. It’s unknown what his role on the team would be, as well as who would be taking over the in-game leadership, but it seems like NiKo is on his way out for G2.

Related: How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Series

NiKo is expected to replace support player François “⁠AmaNEk⁠” Delaunay on G2, who will no longer have a majority of French players. G2 are placed in BLAST Premier Fall Series’ Group C with Astralis, FURIA, and MIBR, while FaZe are in Group B alongside Vitality, BIG, and Complexity.

If Cybersport and HLTV’s reports are confirmed, FaZe and G2 will play in BLAST Premier Fall Series with the following lineups:

FaZe

coldzera

rain

broky

Kjaerbye

olofmeister

Coach: YNk

G2