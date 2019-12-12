OG debut in CS:GO with 2 losses to mousesports at cs_summit 5

OG didn’t have the debut of its dreams in CS:GO today after losing two maps to mousesports at cs_summit five.

The organization known for winning back-to-back Dota 2 Internationals officially signed Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, ISSA “ISSAA” Murad, and Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski to its first CS:GO roster last week.

mousesports on Twitter Welcome to CS:GO @OGesports 2-0 vs OG at #cs_summit on Mirage and Dust II – https://t.co/amDQ3kncKS up next! Watch live: https://t.co/T6amOwCxzq #ReadyWillingAble https://t.co/6uapKUN4n6

Cs_summit five features a two separated best-of-one series format and OG had the chance to play their first match on their map pick, Mirage. But OG struggled from the beginning and mousesports won the first eight rounds of the game. NBK- and crew answered with a streak of six rounds on their own, but the second half was extremely one-sided and mousesports took the game 16-8.

NBK- and Aleksi, the two biggest names on this team, were the bottom fraggers for OG with 10 and 13 frags, respectively. David “frozen” Čerňanský and Robin “ropz” Kool were the ones doing the hard work for mousesports, combining for 42 kills.

It looked like OG had the second map, Dust II, in the bag after they convincingly won the first half 10-5. But their T-side was so uncoordinated that mousesports took the lead, in the end, to win 16-14. Frozen top-fragged again, this time with 26 kills.

It’s understandable that OG didn’t defeat mousesports, who just won two tournaments in a row, the CS:GO Asia Championships and ESL Pro League season 10 finals. But Mousesports are playing with a stand-in, Niels Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen, due to Özgür “woxic” Eker’s visa issues. He was one of the best on Dust II and finished with 25 kills.

OG will try to bounce back in their next match tomorrow against Virtus Pro at 11am CT.