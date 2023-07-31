Not even this CS:GO streamer’s mom could stop her from pulling off a last-second clutch

Everyone who has ever played CS:GO knows the stress that comes with clutching a round, especially when something outside the game tries to distract you. In these kinds of situations, it’s tough to hold your nerve, but one streamer did so perfectly when receiving a call from her mom.

The streamer shared the clip of her being left alone in a post-plant one-versus-one situation on Reddit on July 30. There wasn’t much time left to finish off the remaining terrorist and defuse the bomb, especially since their phone started ringing as soon as she entered the bomb site.

As the streamer explained in the title of the clip, it was her mom who was trying to reach out to her. For most people, this would be enough of a distraction to fall short in CS:GO itself. We ourselves have enough trouble focusing if a fly distracts us, let alone if someone tries talking to us.

Nevertheless, the streamer focused as much as she could and baited the remaining enemy, which allowed her to get a last-second defuse. The successful ending to the round allowed the streamer to kill two birds with one stone. Not only had she saved the round (and possibly the game, since the score was a dire 3-9 at the time), but she also managed to pick up the phone on time—and we all know what happens when you don’t answer your mom’s calls.

Some players on Reddit called the mom an “OP” in-game leader since her call made the streamer rush the play, getting the defuse on time. If it were true, it would be a truly exceptional play. If there’s a professional team still looking for a new IGL ahead of Counter-Strike 2, maybe they should reach out.

