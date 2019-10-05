North reportedly in advanced talks to sign cajunb

René “cajunb” Borg has entered advanced talks with North and may be looking to resign with the CS:GO team, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

If the player and the organization reach an agreement, cajunb would replace North’s star player Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, who is reportedly signing with OG alongside Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen and Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt.

Cajunb has been playing for OpTic Gaming since August and played for Cloud9 earlier this year. He has no contract with OpTic since the organization was sold to Immortals in June and the players have been trying to find a new home.

The 29-year-old played for North in 2016, when the team was still tied with Dignitas and was kicked in February 2018. If cajunb joins the team, it’s unclear if Nicklas Gade will remain as the in-game leader or if he’ll pass it over to cajunb, who is way more experienced but hasn’t been a captain before.

Valde has been North’s best player since 2017 but saw his individual level decay after he became the captain earlier this year. The change failed to make North play better and the team continued missing playoffs in big tournaments.

Cajunb also isn’t on his prime level, so if he replaces valde, the team will lose a good amount of firepower unless someone like Markus Kjaerbye or Jakob “JUGi” Hansen steps up.

North are one of the teams confirmed for ESL Pro League season 10 and they’re scheduled to play their first match on Oct. 14. If valde is leaving, they’ll need to find a replacement quickly for the competition.