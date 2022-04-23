NiP dismantle SINNERS under REZ’s lead, claim spot at PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major

Ninjas in Pyjamas became the fourth team from the Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) B to advance to the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major. The Scandinavian squad firmly defeated SINNERS today in round four of the qualifying tournament.

The series ended with a 2-0 score after victories on Inferno and Overpass. The result isn’t exactly surprising, since NiP were the favorites to pick up today’s series. They showcased cohesive gameplay, with every player having a positive K/D ratio, according to HLTV.org. REZ, however, stood out not only by his impressive statistics (46-26 K/D ratio), but also by a couple of clutches.

The boys are going to the major 💚#GONINJAS pic.twitter.com/Cydstv02ns — Ninjas in Pyjamas (@NIP) April 23, 2022

In the beginning, both teams loaded onto SINNERS’ pick of Inferno, where they started strong with a 5-1 lead. This seemed to signal the end of the luck for the Czech side in the match, though. For the remainder of the map, they only triumphed on three more rounds. NiP’s aggression became unstoppable on both bomb sites, which quickly secured them a 16-8 victory and a 1-0 lead.

The story was similar on Overpass. While SINNERS could hold their own on the counter-terrorist side by grabbing nine rounds in the first half, they couldn’t break through NiP’s wall, despite winning a pistol round in the second half. The map finished with a 16-11 result.

With this victory, Ninjas in Pyjamas move to a 3-1 slot at Europe’s RMR B and wait for the remaining matches for their seeding in the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major to be decided. The Czech team will have one more chance to advance to the event tomorrow. However, their adversary is so far unknown.