NiP gets its 1,000th map win in CS:GO by eliminating AVANGAR from ECS season 8 finals

Today is a historic day for Ninjas in Pyjamas in CS:GO.

NiP defeated AVANGAR 2-0 in the ECS season eight finals Group A elimination match. NiP’s 16-12 win on Train, the first map of the series, was the organization’s 1,000th map win in CS:GO. They now have 1,001 map wins after they later beat AVANGAR 16-6 on Overpass.

Ninjas in Pyjamas 🇸🇪 on Twitter W E D I D I T 💪🏻🎉 1000 MAPS WON IN @CSGO 🎉💪🏻 Our win on de_train against AVANGAR seals the deal ✍️ #GONINJAS #CSGO | https://t.co/fMSa1w2vWM

Fans probably expected the legendary Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg to be the one carrying NiP to its 1,000th win, but the 31-year-old had a mediocre performance and finished with only nine kills. Instead, Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora was the one taking down heads and got 28 kills.

Overpass was much easier for NiP. AVANGAR seemingly lost confidence after losing their map pick. F0rest recovered and got 18 kills, double the amount he had on Train. But Fredrik “REZ” Sterner delivered the most frags with 26.

NiP is also the organization with most maps played in CS:GO (1,620). Fnatic, another Swedish org, is right behind NiP with 1,467 maps played and 902 wins.

NiP has had a CS:GO team since the game came out in 2012 and the org dominated the scene from 2012 to 2013. In 2013, the team won 87-straight maps on LAN before finally losing to Astana Dragons at SLTV StarSeries VII in October.

NiP will have to win one more elimination match today to qualify for the semifinals. The Swedes will face Evil Geniuses, a much tougher opponent than AVANGAR, at 6pm CT.