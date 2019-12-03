NBK- leaves Vitality

Vitality officially parted ways with Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, the organization announced today. He’s reportedly joining OG’s first CS:GO team.
The 25-year-old has been a part of Vitality since its roster was created in October 2018. NBK- shared the team’s in-game leadership with Alex McMeekin and helped the French squad become one of the best CS:GO teams in the world. They won their biggest championship so far, the ECS season seven finals, in June.
But the squad’s chemistry was impacted by a disappointing campaign at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August. And NBK- has been sitting on the bench ever since. He was replaced by the French veteran Richard “shox” Papillon in September and Alex became Vitality’s sole in-game leader.
Many CS:GO fans will be curious to see how things work out if NBK- officially joins OG. It’s expected that Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen will lead the squad, but NBK- will most likely want to contribute with his experience. Several pros have said that once you lead a CS:GO team, it’s more difficult to follow orders from others.
If NBK- signs with OG, the European organization will be the eighth in his CS:GO career. But it’d be his first international team where he’ll have to communicate in English.
NBK- has won multiple LAN tournaments, including two Majors, one with Team LDLC at DreamHack Winter in November 2014 and the other with Team Envy at DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca in November 2015.