NBK- leaves Vitality

Vitality officially parted ways with Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, the organization announced today. He’s reportedly joining OG’s first CS:GO team.

The 25-year-old has been a part of Vitality since its roster was created in October 2018. NBK- shared the team’s in-game leadership with Alex McMeekin and helped the French squad become one of the best CS:GO teams in the world. They won their biggest championship so far, the ECS season seven finals, in June.

Team Vitality on Twitter Thanks for your investment and your passion. You will be forever part of our 1st ever CSGO line-up and for that we will always be grateful. Thanks for everything @NBK . Farewell. https://t.co/KiiAazvT3O

But the squad’s chemistry was impacted by a disappointing campaign at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August. And NBK- has been sitting on the bench ever since. He was replaced by the French veteran Richard “shox” Papillon in September and Alex became Vitality’s sole in-game leader.

Many CS:GO fans will be curious to see how things work out if NBK- officially joins OG. It’s expected that Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen will lead the squad, but NBK- will most likely want to contribute with his experience. Several pros have said that once you lead a CS:GO team, it’s more difficult to follow orders from others.

If NBK- signs with OG, the European organization will be the eighth in his CS:GO career. But it’d be his first international team where he’ll have to communicate in English.

NBK- has won multiple LAN tournaments, including two Majors, one with Team LDLC at DreamHack Winter in November 2014 and the other with Team Envy at DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca in November 2015.