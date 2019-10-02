Na’Vi defeat OpTic to qualify for DreamHack Masters Malmö playoffs

Natus Vincere beat OpTic Gaming 2-0 today to qualify for the DreamHack Master Malmö playoffs.

The CIS CS:GO powerhouse have won all three maps that they’ve played in Sweden so far. This is their first event with Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács, who signed with Na’Vi in September.

Sasha on Twitter Thanks team for good birthday present, gg @OpTicGaming

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev celebrated his 22nd birthday today with a great performance in the server. The superstar played a huge hole in Na’Vi’s 16-8 win on Dust II with several multi-kills during the match, including three clean headshots in the second pistol round of the game.

s1mple taps down three in the second pistol round (Dust2) Clip of DreamHackCS Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Despite s1mple’s godlike performance, Denis “electronic” Sharipov finished Dust II and Nuke with the most kills. Na’Vi won Nuke 16-12 thanks to their good plays on the T-side, which granted them nine rounds to close out the game.

DreamHack Masters Malmö is a good opportunity for Na’Vi to debut with GuardiaN in the best way possible. The tournament favorites are all struggling, aside from Astralis, and Evil Geniuses are already eliminated from the event.

Since this is Na’Vi’s first LAN tournament with GuardiaN, the other teams may not know what their tendencies are on some the maps, so they can catch everybody off guard with new strategies.

OpTic surprised everybody by defeating Team Liquid in the opening round, but today they weren’t a match for Na’Vi. The Danes will have to play an elimination match against mousesports tomorrow.

OpTic and mousesports will face each other tomorrow at 5am CT. Na’Vi will then play against the winner of Grayhound vs. NiP at 12:20pm CT.