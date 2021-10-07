NA CS:GO veteran MAiNLiNE has passed away, according to former teammates

Michael “MAiNLiNE” Jaber, a veteran of the North American Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scene, has reportedly died. He was 26.
The news was first shared by Joel “jcrueL” Cruel, a former teammate of his on eUnited and Mask Off, now officially signed to Complexity’s VALORANT roster.
MAiNLiNE was a longtime participant in North American Counter-Strike since the scene transitioned over to CS:GO in late 2012. He played for teams such as Method, Enemy, Selfless Gaming, and eUnited. Alongside his teammate jcrueL, MAiNLiNE and eUnited won Fragadelphia 10 in January 2017. He was also a participant in ELEAGUE season one with the Selfless Gaming roster. He began coaching in 2018, most notably for Ghost Gaming.
MAiNLiNE’s coach at Selfless, former manager/co-owner Steve “Ryu” Rattacasa, called MAiNLiNE “the most humble, hilarious teammate I’ve ever had the pleasure of competing with” in a series of tweets paying tribute.
MAiNLiNE coached or played alongside several NA CS:GO names who went on to have career breakthroughs in VALORANT, including TSM’s Matthew “Wardell” Yu and Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, Team Envy’s Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Cloud9 Blue’s Mitch “mitch” Semago, and several others.
Many of these players shared their condolences and respects in the replies to jcrueL’s tweet, alongside several figures synonymous with NA CS:GO.