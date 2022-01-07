Two-time CS:GO Major champion Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt is back to competing in Valve’s FPS after transitioning to VALORANT in June 2021.

The 27-year-old has been officially unveiled as the new addition to MOUZ’s lineup and will take part in the team’s rebuild for 2022. The organization recently lost its star and franchise player Robin “ropz” Kool to FaZe Clan, parted ways with the coach Torbjørn “mithR” Nyborg and AWPer Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, and promoted the sniper Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás and coach Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen from MOUZ NXT, its academy setup, to the main team.

“I could see a great org, great talent, and a great team overall where the position I would have within the roster is exactly where I want to be,” NBK- said. “At this point in my career, I want to be in a place where I believe in everyone, in winning trophies, and exploring everything that we can. Success is coming. It is just a matter of when it will come, but I have no doubts that it is going to work.”

This stint with MOUZ will mark a new beginning for NBK-, who hasn’t competed in CS:GO tournaments since May 2021 when he was standing in for DBL Poney. The French legend was playing VALORANT over the past few months but never got to sign a contract with a team. During these months without competition, he was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and recently opened up about his struggles.

The addition of NBK- will provide much-needed experience to MOUZ, who has three players under 20 years old in torzsi, Aurimas “⁠Bymas⁠” Pipiras, and David “⁠frozen⁠” Čerňanský. The in-game leader of the squad remains Christopher “⁠dexter⁠” Nong, who arrived in 2021 to replace Finn “karrigan” Andersen.