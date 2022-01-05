MOUZ and chrisJ part ways

The Dutchman is now free to join another team after spending eight years with MOUZ.

Dutch CS:GO player Chris “chrisJ” de Jong has been released from MOUZ, the organization announced today.

The 30-year-old has been on the sidelines since January 2021 when the organization moved him to the bench following the arrival of Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand. He stood in for FunPlus Phoenix on more than one occasion but the Chinese organization could not reach an agreement with MOUZ. ChrisJ last competed in November 2021 in one DreamHack Open match in which he temporarily replaced Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras.

ChrisJ joined MOUZ in October 2013 when the organization was still called mousesports. He played as an AWPer, support rifler, and in-game leader across the multiple rosters the organization had. The veteran was benched on three occasions but managed to earn his place back twice over all these years.

He helped MOUZ win a plethora of tournaments, most notably ESL Pro League season 10 in December 2019 and ESL One New York in September 2018, in which he produced arguably the most beautiful highlight of that year: an AWP ace to put MOUZ on championship point.

Moving forward, it’s unclear whether chrisJ will try to play professionally again. He branched out into streaming since he was benched and has actually streamed more VALORANT than CS:GO in the past three months, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome. He’s due to make a “big” announcement later today, according to his stream.