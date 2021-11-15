The most valuable or expensive PGL Stockholm Major player autograph stickers

If you’ve gotten your hands on some PGL Stockholm Major player autograph capsules, you might have a chance at acquiring one of the most highly sought over autograph stickers in CS:GO right now.

There are two capsules available for direct purchase from the CS:GO client for $1 each. One is the Champions capsule, containing an autograph sticker from one of the five players on the Major-winning Natus Vincere roster: s1mple, Perfecto, Boombl4, electroNic, or b1t. The Finalists autograph capsule contains a sticker from a player on one of the seven teams that reached the playoffs: G2, Heroic, NiP, FURIA, Gambit, Virtus Pro, and Vitality.

Each capsule has a slim chance of containing a Holo version of the autograph and an even slimmer chance of being a Gold version. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the rarest Gold versions top our list of the most expensive PGL Stockholm Major player autograph stickers.

NiKo (Gold) – Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, G2 Esports

Image via Valve

The Gold NiKo sticker is by far the hottest commodity on the market compared to all other PGL Stockholm stickers. At time of writing, it’s been selling for around $200 each over the past week and the lowest sell order price is listed at $254.22. Each of those figures is more than twice the amount of the second most expensive player autograph sticker.

While NiKo’s most viewed or remembered moment at Stockholm may have been his heart-wrenching Deagle whiff against Na’Vi in the finals, there’s no doubt that he was one of the most impactful players at the PGL Major. His 1.36 HLTV player rating was second-highest overall as he carried most of the G2 load, willing his team into the grand finals. But it wasn’t enough to topple the current king of CS:GO.

s1mple (Gold) – Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Natus Vincere

Image via Valve

S1mple’s Gold autograph is the second most valuable stick right now. It’s recently been sold for around $100, with its lowest sell order price sitting at $92. The reason it’s considerably lower than NiKo’s is simply because of availability. There are seven Gold NiKo stickers listed for sale on Steam compared to 79 Gold s1mple stickers. This is because only the five Na’Vi players are available in the Champions capsule, while there are 35 player autographs in the Finalists capsule.

S1mple was pivotal to securing the Na’Vi autographs’ place in the Champions capsule, producing the highest player rating at 1.47. He had a tremendous amount of help from his teammates (both electroNic and b1t finished top five in player ratings), but his winning contributions can’t be understated.

Gold ZywOo – Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Team Vitality

Image via Valve.

ZywOo’s Gold autograph sticker is the third most valuable sticker on the market right now. Since the conclusion of the Major, it’s been sold for around $80 and the lowest sell order price is $84 at this time. Like NiKo’s sticker, there are far fewer in circulation compared to s1mple, with only 15 for sale against over 3,000 requests to buy.

It should come as no surprise that the two-time reigning HLTV player of the year award winner’s sticker is so highly coveted. ZywOo and Vitality showed some impressive resilience during PGL Stockholm, rallying from a 0-2 start in the Legends Stage with three straight wins against Evil Geniuses, Astralis, and Entropiq to reach the playoffs.