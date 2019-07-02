Mixwell leaves Movistar Riders

Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas has parted ways with Movistar Riders, the organization announced today.

The Spanish player represented Movistar Riders for almost a year. Mixwell surprised his Spanish fans when he moved back the country in July 2018 to pursue his dream of playing in a top Spanish lineup that could challenge the best teams in the world.

Movistar Riders on Twitter Hay personas que dejan huella, y él la ha dejado dentro y fuera del servidor. Hoy nos despedimos de Oscar Cañellas @Mixwell, que emprende una nueva aventura. Mucha suerte, Oscar, hemos pasado un año imborrable. Siempre seremos de @Mixwell. 💙

Movistar Riders only won some regional LAN tournaments after he joined, however, and struggled to find success so far in international tournaments. Their best result is a top-four placing at Copenhagen Games in April 2019.

Mixwell is best known for his period with OpTic Gaming from April 2016 to February 2018. He was a crucial piece in the lineup that won ELEAGUE season two in December 2016. Before joining Movistar Riders, mixwell played for two months with G2 Esports.

Mixwell said he’s leaving Movistar Riders to join an international team and compete again at the biggest stages. “It was a very hard decision for me to make because Movistar Riders is my home,” Mixwell said.

He will be replaced by Rajohn “EasTor” Linato, an AWPer who played with mixwell in the sponsorless Spanish team called Wololos at WESG Finals 2017 in March 2018.

Mixwell is yet to announce his new adventure, but he certainly has the talent and experience to play for a major European or North American team again.

