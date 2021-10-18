MIBR signs JOTA

MIBR now has three of the five players who were a part of Bravos.

MIBR has expanded its CS:GO roster with the addition of former Bravos player Jhonatan “⁠JOTA⁠” Willian, the organization announced today.

JOTA will be a part of the starting lineup since Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes is still recovering from a car accident he suffered in September. The team was using academy player Breno “⁠brnz4n⁠” Poletto to replace chelo, but he has to go back to Brazil to finish his last year of high school. The addition of JOTA sees him reunite with Adriano “⁠WOOD7⁠” Cerato and Matheus “⁠Tuurtle⁠” Anhaia, who were a part of Bravos as well and joined MIBR earlier this month.

Decidimos começar nossa caminhada no NA indo ao México jogar a ESEA Advanced e temos algumas novidades! 😎



Confere aí que o @ale_apoka explica tudo direitinho nesse vídeo! 💪#SomosMIBR pic.twitter.com/DSG2dwwWDF — MIBR (@mibr) October 18, 2021

JOTA was one of the best players on Bravos before the team disbanded following WOOD7 and Tuurtle’s departure, averaging a 1.21 rating this year, according to HLTV’s statistics. The trio made Bravos one of the best teams in South America and won several tournaments, including IEM Fall South America recently.

It’s unclear, though, if JOTA is a long-term addition to the roster or if he’s been signed just as a stand-in for the next few tournaments. MIBR still has Gustavo “yeL” Knittel and Bruno “shz” Martinelli under contract, but they were benched to open space for the arrivals of WOOD7 and Tuurtle.

MIBR is set to travel to Mexico, where they’ll be playing the ESEA Advanced North America season 39. The Brazilians’ lineup, for now, consists of WOOD7, Tuurtle, JOTA, Ricardo “boltz” Prass, and Raphael “exit” Lacerda.