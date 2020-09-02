MIBR goes 0-2 at Eden Arena Malta Vibes cup 10 amid coaching bug scandal

MIBR have been eliminated in the early stages of another European CS:GO tournament. The Brazilians lost to PACT (63th in HLTV’s rankings) 16-13 and lost a series 2-0 to Galaxy Racer (52nd in HLTV’s rankings) today at Eden Arena Malta Vibes cup 10.

This is the fourth tournament in Europe that MIBR leave unnoticed, including ESL One Cologne Europe last month. The team went to Serbia to boot camp after a break in July and have been outplayed by several tier-three teams in minor tournaments, such as Eden Arena Malta Vibes and Nine to Five.

Results aside, MIBR took a significant hit earlier this week when its manager and head coach, Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia, was one of the coaches caught exploiting the spectating bug, which allowed them to become a spectator anywhere on the map.

Dead was immediately suspended by MIBR after ESL and DreamHack banned him for six months earlier this week. As of result of the investigation, the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) revealed today that dead is banned for six months from all of ESIC member events, which includes tournaments organized by ESL, DreamHack, BLAST, and Eden Esports. Later today, cs_summit handed a two-event suspension to dead.

After MIBR were eliminated by Galaxy Racer at Eden Arena Malta Vibes cup 10, Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe, one of the team’s players, spoke about today’s losses on Twitter. “The situation is pretty tough, I became the team’s in-game leader, so today’s on me,” kNgV- said.

Situação tá bem difícil, virei igl do time e hoje foi culpa minha. Queria que vocês pudessem ver a raça que estamos dando, mas não tá indo. Com a cabeça fria vamos tentar ver o que tá acontecendo. — Vito Giuseppe (@kngvito) September 2, 2020

FalleN had been MIBR’s captain since the core of the team played for Luminosity Gaming years ago and won their first Major championship at MLG Columbus in April 2016. It’s still unknown if MIBR are just testing kNgV- as the captain or if this will be a definitive change.

MIBR only have four days to manage their ongoing crisis, though, since the team will play against Copenhagen Flames for the Vie.gg Legend Series tournament on Sunday, Sept. 6.