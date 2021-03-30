MIBR adds exit to CS:GO lineup

The newest era in MIBR’s history is taking on the most recent trend among top CS:GO teams: adding a sixth player. MIBR acquired Raphael “exit” Lacerda today from Sharks Esports.

This is the second player MIBR signed from Sharks in recent months after acquiring Daniel "danoco" Morgado earlier in the year. Exit was the longest-tenured active player on Sharks up until his acquisition. He joined in July of 2017, along with the still-active Sharks coach Hélder "coachi" Sancho. In the announcement, MIBR said it will experiment with exit in danoco's place in all of their maps.

Exit is the first new addition since the new-look lineup was announced in January. The past year was dominated by departures for the legendary Brazilian organization. Two different coaches left—one via his suspension due to his involvement in the coaching spectator bug scandal. Several of Brazilian CS's most prominent faces left as well, including Fernando "fer" Alvarenga (currently unsigned), Epitácio "TACO" de Melo (now with GODSENT), and Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo (now with Team Liquid).

In a pinch, MIBR signed some new players and acquired others through loans to compete in events to close out 2020. But the org was unable to retain any of those players going into the new year.

In January, MIBR acquired an entirely new roster with a mix of youth and veteran experience. The only player with any time previously spent with MiBR was Ricardo "boltz" Prass, who joined when the brand re-launched in June 2018 after a lengthy loan on SK. The PGL Krakow Major winner spent less than a month playing for MIBR before he was moved to the bench, however.

The start has been slow for new MIBR. They finished third in their summit_7 group and lost to Cloud9 in the last-chance match. They lost two straight games and were eliminated from their BLAST Spring group. They failed to make it out of the play-in stage at Katowice, but at least notched a 2-0 victory over Fnatic.

With the addition of exit, the team hopes to add some more experienced firepower as well as some versatility to their map pool. In less than two weeks after this acquisition, they will compete in the BLAST Spring Showdown. Exit will make his debut in a very daunting environment: a 16-team single-elimination bracket with only two spots in the Spring Finals on the line.

