Liquid edge out NiP to meet Astralis in BLAST Pro Series Global Final

The best team in CS:GO Astralis is set to meet their counterpart Team Liquid in the BLAST Pro Series Global Final. The North Americans dispatched Ninjas in Pyjamas in the lower bracket final today.

Liquid are looking to make their way back to the top after a string of disappointing results over the last few months. Liquid’s last tournament victory was back in July at IEM Chicago 2019. Since then, Liquid have failed to beat the likes of Astralis, Fnatic, and Evil Geniuses in the upper echelons of CS:GO.

For NiP, this result is merely a continuation of mediocre form. Although the Swedes had both map wins within their grasp, they failed to secure the victories on each map.

Liquid, who are known as a relatively poor Overpass team, managed to beat NiP 16-10 to take the first map in the lower bracket final. Although the Swedes put up a good fight on their map pick, the North Americans were able to have an impressive second-half T-side.

By contrast, Liquid’s best map, Mirage, was easier for the North Americans. Arguably the best player in the region, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, had an incredible series, finishing with 28 frags.

Although NiP almost won the second map, Liquid came back at the end to win seven straight rounds and secure the victory 16-14.

The two CS:GO titans Liquid and Astralis will go head-to-head once more in the BLAST Pro Series Global Final later today.