Liquid beat EG in the North American derby to qualify for IEM Katowice playoffs

Team Liquid took down Evil Geniuses 2-1 today in IEM Katowice’s Group B upper bracket semifinals.

There was a lot of tension ahead of the matchup because these teams have been fighting for months to be the top CS:GO team in the world and consequently the best North American squad. Liquid’s rifler Twistzz was by far the match’s MVP, picking up 72 kills with just 45 deaths.

Liquid started strong on Overpass, their map pick. After a balanced first half, nitr0 and his troopers had a phenomenal CT-side. They won almost seven rounds in a row to take the game 16-7. Twistzz was the top-fragger with 24 kills.

Liquid dominated EG in the first half of Nuke, building an 11-4 lead. But EG weren’t done with the match and won their half 11-4 too, taking the game to overtime. They carried their momentum into OT and won the game 19-15, taking all four extra rounds. EG’s star player Brehze shined the most and ended with 30 frags.

On Inferno, Liquid were aggressive on both sides of the game, especially on their CT-side where they constantly looked for straight-up aim duels. Twistzz top-fragged once again with 24 kills.

EG will face 100 Thieves tomorrow at 5am CT in one of the first matches of the day to avoid elimination and advance to the decider match. Liquid, on the other hand, will play against G2 at 12pm CT to see who will earn a guaranteed spot directly in the semifinals.

