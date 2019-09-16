INTZ replaces kNgV- with shz

INTZ has signed Bruno “shz” Martinelli to its CS:GO team, the organization announced today. He’ll replace Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe, who left for MIBR after the StarLadder Berlin Major.

This will be shz’s second stint in the United States. He spent almost two years between 2016 and 2018 in North America playing for other Brazilian teams like Luminosity, Tempo Storm, and Immortals.

INTZ 🎗 #SetembroAmarelo on Twitter CSGO] OS ANÚNCIOS NÃO PARAM 🚨 Hoje anunciamos nosso novo atleta da nossa equipe internacional de CS:GO. 🔫 Seu primeiro desafio acontecerá hoje, às 19h, contra a equipe da @sharksesportsgg pela ECS Season 8 North America Week 1. 🚀 Bem vindo, @shz4tw! 🔥 #GoINTZ #INTZArmy

While he was playing in the U.S., shz competed in three seasons of the ESL Pro League but never qualified for the LAN finals. He also attended DreamHack Open Austin in May 2017 and DreamHack Open Denver in October 2017 with Luminosity and Tempo Storm, respectively.

The 21-year-old returned to Brazil in February 2018 and has been playing for local squads since then. He caught the attention of INTZ because he was the best player on Keyd Stars.

Shz isn’t an AWPer like kNgV-, however. He plays with rifles, which means INTZ’s captain Gustavo “yeL” Knittel will probably use the AWP full-time now that kNgV- is gone. But shz should adapt quickly to the roster since he’s played with yeL and Lucas “DeStiNy” Bullo in the past.

Shz will make his INTZ debut today at ECS season eight against Sharks at 5pm CT. The Brazilian squad will also attend ESEA MDL season 32.