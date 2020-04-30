ImAPet reportedly joining 100 Thieves’ CS:GO

Former Evil Geniuses CS:GO coach Chet “ImAPet” Singh is set to take over 100 Thieves’ head coaching role, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

If this move is confirmed, ImAPet would fill the spot vacated by Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunović, who left 100 Thieves earlier this week. The 23-year-old head coach has been out of action since he and EG parted ways on April 4 due to internal conflicts between ImAPet and two players, the captain stanislaw and tarik.

This would also be 100 Thieves’ first roster change since it acquired this lineup from Renegades in October 2019. The Australians have solidified themselves as a top-10 CS:GO team in the world, but haven’t move up much beyond that. Their best result under 100 Thieves was a second-place finish at IEM Beijing in November 2019.

As for ImAPet, he started his coaching career in 2016 with CLG and had a stint with OpTic Gaming between 2017 and 2018. The 23-year-old coach found success with the NRG roster, which he joined in May 2018.

He helped them win IEM Shanghai in August 2018 when the roster was still with NRG. They won more important tournaments when EG acquired the roster in September 2019, including ESL One New York in their debut and StarSeries i-League season eight in October, becoming the best CS:GO team in the world for a short period.

100 Thieves are in second place in the ESL One: Road to Rio North America’s Group A with a 3-1 record.