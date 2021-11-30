How to watch IEM Winter 2021

The event is one of the last premier CS:GO tournaments of 2021.

Sixteen of the best CS:GO teams in the world will battle for their share of $250,000 at IEM Winter, starting on Thursday, Dec. 2

This is one of the last S-tier Counter-Strike tournaments before the teams head to the offseason. IEM Winter will run from Dec. 2 to 12 in Stockholm, Sweden. It will be a LAN tournament but without a live audience like past tournaments, such as the PGL Stockholm Major and BLAST Premier Fall Final.

IEM Winter will be a great opportunity for teams like G2, Gambit, Heroic, and Astralis to try to secure a title at the end of the season, given that Natus Vincere, the undisputed No. 1 team will not be participating.

Here’s everything you need to know about IEM Winter 2021.

Stream

IEM Winter will be broadcast on ESL’s two Twitch channels, since the event will feature simultaneous matches during the group stage. You can check if your favorite CS:GO team are playing on the main broadcast or in the secondary stream.

Format

IEM Winter has split the 16 teams in attendance into two double-elimination format GSL groups. All the opening matches will be played as best-of-one series, while the following matches will be all best-of-threes. The winner of each group will go straight to the semifinals, and the runners-up and third-placed will advance to the quarterfinals.

The playoffs will run a single-elimination bracket with the quarterfinals and semifinals being played as best-of-threes. The grand finals, though, will use the best-of-five format like in some previous ESL tournaments.

The winner of IEM Winter will take home $100,000 plus 1,000 ESL Pro Tour points, while the runners-up will grab $42,000 and 750 ESL Pro Tour points.

Teams

Group A

G2

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub (stand-in)

Audric “JaCkz” Jug

François “AmaNEk” Delaunay

Coach: Jan “Swani” Müller

Vitality

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Richard “shox” Papillon

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier

Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen Van

Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Astralis

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Philip “Lucky” Ewald

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke

Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora

Hampus Poser

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

Coach: Björn “THREAT” Pers

Team Liquid

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Jake “Stewie2K” Yip

Michael “Grim” Wince

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag

OG

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen

Valdemar “valde” Vangså

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen

Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

Coach: Casper “ruggah” Due

MOUZ

Robin “ropz” Kool

David “frozen” Čerňanský

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras

Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand

Christopher “dexter” Nong

Coach: Torbjørn “mithR” Nyborg

TYLOO

Haowen “somebody” Xu

YuLun “Summer” Cai

YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng

Kelun “SLOWLY” Sun

ZhengHao “DANK1NG” Lyu

Coach: LiKan “KingZ” Luo

Group B

Gambit

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov

Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov

Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov

Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov

Timofey “interz” Yakushin

Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner

Heroic

Casper “cadiaN” Møller

Martin “stavn” Lund

Ismail “refrezh” Ali

René “TeSeS” Madsen

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck

Virtus.pro

Dzhami “Jame” Ali

Alexey “qikert” Golubev

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis

Timur “buster” Tulepov

Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev

Coach: Dastan Akbayev

FaZe Clan

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer

Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

ENCE

Pavle “⁠Maden⁠” Bošković (stand-in)

Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Paweł Dycha

Olek “hades” Miskiewicz

Joonas “doto” Forss

Coach: Eetu “sAw” Saha

BIG

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne

Tizian Feldbusch

Nicklas Gade

Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn

Fnatic

Alex McMeekin

William “mezii” Merriman

Owen “smooya” Butterfield

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin

Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall

GODSENT

Epitácio “TACO” de Melo

João “felps” Vasconcellos

Bruno “latto” Rebelatto

Bruno “b4rtiN” Câmara

Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer

Coach: Olavo “cky” Napoleão

Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 2

5am CT: Astralis vs. NiP

5am CT: Vitality vs. MOUZ

6:10am CT: G2 vs. TYLOO

6:10am CT: Liquid vs. OG

7:20am CT: Gambit vs. Fnatic

7:20am CT: VP vs. ENCE

8:30am CT: FaZe vs. BIG

8:30am CT: Heroic vs. GODSENT

9:40am CT: Group A upper bracket round two first match

9:40am CT: Group A lower bracket round one first match

1:10pm CT: Group A upper bracket round two second match

1:10pm CT: Group A lower bracket round one second match

Friday, Dec. 3

6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one first match

6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one second match

9:45am CT: Group B upper bracket round two first match

9:45am CT: Group A lower bracket round two first match

1pm CT: Group B upper bracket round two second match

1pm CT: VP vs. Group A lower bracket round two second match

Saturday, Dec. 4

6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round two first match

6:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round two second match

9:45am CT: Group A lower bracket final

9:45am CT: Group A upper bracket final

1pm CT: Group B lower bracket final

1pm CT: Group B upper bracket final

Sunday, Dec. 5

9am CT: First quarterfinal

12:15pm CT: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, Dec. 11

9am CT: First semifinal

12:15pm CT: Second semifinal

Sunday, Dec. 12