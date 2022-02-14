How to watch IEM Katowice 2022

A total of 24 of the best CS:GO teams in the world will battle for a share of a $1 million prize pool at IEM Katowice, which starts on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
This will be the first big CS:GO event of the year organized by ESL and the first time since 2019 that the playoffs will be played in front of a live audience. Sixteen teams will kick off the competition in the Play-In stage and only half of them will advance to the main stage where Natus Vincere, Gambit, Vitality, G2, Virtus Pro, Heroic, FURIA, and Team Liquid await.
Here’s everything you need to know about IEM Katowice 2022.
Format
Sixteen teams begin the tournament in the Play-In stage, which will run from Feb. 15 to 16. These teams have been placed in a double-elimination bracket and all the matches will be best-of-three series, except for the best-of-one opening round.
The eight-best squads from the Play-In stage will join the main event where teams such as Na`Vi, Gambit, and Vitality await. All 16 teams will be placed in two double-elimination format groups. The group winners go straight to the semifinals, while the second and third-placed teams of each group advance to the quarterfinals. All group stage matches will be best-of-three series.
The playoffs will see the six teams compete in a single-elimination bracket, starting on Friday, Feb. 25, and ending on Sunday, Feb. 27. All the matches will be best-of-three series, except for the best-of-five grand final.
The main event of IEM Katowice 2022 is offering a $972,000 prize pool. The winner will earn $400,000, while the runners-up will grab $180,000. The semifinalists will take home $80,000 each.
Teams
Play-In
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora
- Hampus Poser
- Fredrik “REZ” Sterner
- Patrick “es3tag” Hansen
- Love “phzy” Smidebrant (stand-in for dev1ce)
- Coach: Daniel “djL” Narancic
Astralis
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Philip “Lucky” Ewald
- Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
- Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke
- Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt
FaZe Clan
- Håvard “rain” Nygaard
- Helvijs “broky” Saukants
- Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen
- Justin “jks” Savage (temporary stand-in for ropz)
- Robin “ropz” Kool (out until at least Feb. 19 due to COVID-19)
- Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström
Entropiq
- Aleksey “El1an” Gusev
- Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev
- Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov
- Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko
- Igor “forester” Bezotecheskiy
- Coach: Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov
BIG
- Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz
- Florian “syrsoN” Rische
- Nils “k1to” Gruhne
- Tizian Feldbusch
- Josef “faveN” Baumann
- Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn
OG
- Nemanja “nexa” Isaković
- Valdemar “valde” Vangså
- Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski
- Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen
- Shahar “flameZ” Shushan
- Coach: Casper “ruggah” Due
GODSENT
- Epitácio “TACO” de Melo
- João “felps” Vasconcellos
- Bruno “latto” Rebelatto
- Bruno “b4rtiN” Câmara
- Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer
- Coach: Olavo “cky” Napoleão
Fnatic
- Alex McMeekin
- Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson
- Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin
- Owen “smooya” Butterfield
- William “mezii” Merriman
- Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall
Copenhagen Flames
- Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen
- Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen
- Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjid
- Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard
- Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss
- Coach: Daniel Vorborg
Sprout
- Timo “Spiidi” Richter
- Fritz “slaxz-” Dietrich
- Rasmus “raalz” Steensborg
- Victor Staehr
- Max “Marix” Kugener
- Coach: Danny “BERRY” Krüger
ENCE
- Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer
- Lotan “Spinx” Giladi
- Paweł Dycha
- Olek “hades” Miskiewicz
- Pavle “Maden” Bošković
- Coach: Eetu “sAw” Saha
Movistar Riders
- Alejandro “mopoz” Fernández-Quejo Cano
- Alejandro “ALEX” Masanet Candela
- Raúl “DeathZz” Jordán Nieto
- Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia
- David “dav1g” Granado Bermudo
- Coach: Galder “bladE” Barcena
MOUZ
- David “frozen” Čerňanský
- Christopher “dexter” Nong
- Jon “JDC” de Castro (stand-in for Bymas)
- Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt
- Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás
- Coach: Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen
MIBR
- Breno “brnz4n” Poletto
- Raphael “exit” Lacerda
- Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato
- Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia
- Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian
- Coach: Renato “nak” Nakano
Renegades
- Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas
- Simon “Sico” Williams
- Joshua “INS” Potter
- Jordan “Hatz” Bajic
- Alistair “aliStair” Johnston
- Coach: David “Kingfisher” Kingsford
Wisła Kraków
- Michał “snatchie” Rudzki
- Grzegorz “SZPERO” Dziamałek
- Grzegorz “jedqr” Jędras
- Krzysztof “Goofy” Górski
- Kamil “Sobol” Sobolewski
- Coach: Mariusz “Loord” Cybulski
Main event
Group A
Gambit
- Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov
- Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov
- Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov
- Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov
- Timofey “interz” Yakushin
- Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner
Vitality
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
- Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier
- Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
- Emil “Magisk” Reif
- Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen
Virtus Pro
- Dzhami “Jame” Ali
- Alexey “qikert” Golubev
- Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis
- Timur “buster” Tulepov
- Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev
- Coach: Dastan Akbayev
Heroic
- Casper “cadiaN” Møller
- Martin “stavn” Lund
- Ismail “refrezh” Ali
- René “TeSeS” Madsen
- Rasmus “sjuush” Beck
- Coach: Richard “Xizt” Landström
Group B
Natus Vincere
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Denis “electronic” Sharipov
- Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov
- Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy
- Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi
- Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi
G2
- Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
- Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač
- Audric “JaCkz” Jug
- Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov
- Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen
- Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
Team Liquid
- Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski
- Keith “NAF” Markovic
- Richard “shox” Papillon
- Joshua “oSee” Ohm
- Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella
- Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag
FURIA
- Yuri “yuurih” Gomes
- Andrei “arT” Piovezan
- Rafael “saffee” Costa
- Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato
- André “drop” Abreu
- Coach: Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira
Schedule
All times are CT and susceptible to delays.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
- 4am CT: NiP vs. Wisła Kraków
- 4am CT: CPH Flames vs. Fnatic
- 4am CT: GODSENT vs. MOUZ
- 5:15am CT: Sprout vs. FaZe
- 5:40am CT: OG vs. Renegades
- 5:40am CT: ENCE vs. Entropiq
- 6:30am CT: BIG vs. Movistar Riders
- 7:20am CT: Astralis vs. MIBR
- 7:45am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match one
- 9am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match two
- 9am CT: Lower bracket round one first match
- 11:15am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match four
- 12:45pm CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match three
- 12:45pm CT: Lower bracket round one second match
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- 5:30am CT: Lower bracket round one third match
- 5:30am CT: Lower bracket round one fourth match
- 9am CT: Lower bracket round two first match
- 9am CT: Lower bracket round two second match
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two third match
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two fourth match
Streaming options
IEM Katowice will be broadcast on ESL’s three Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches during the Play-in stage. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast, second channel, and third channel.