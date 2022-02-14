How to watch IEM Katowice 2022

A total of 24 of the best CS:GO teams in the world will battle for a share of a $1 million prize pool at IEM Katowice, which starts on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

This will be the first big CS:GO event of the year organized by ESL and the first time since 2019 that the playoffs will be played in front of a live audience. Sixteen teams will kick off the competition in the Play-In stage and only half of them will advance to the main stage where Natus Vincere, Gambit, Vitality, G2, Virtus Pro, Heroic, FURIA, and Team Liquid await.

Here’s everything you need to know about IEM Katowice 2022.

Format

Sixteen teams begin the tournament in the Play-In stage, which will run from Feb. 15 to 16. These teams have been placed in a double-elimination bracket and all the matches will be best-of-three series, except for the best-of-one opening round.

The eight-best squads from the Play-In stage will join the main event where teams such as Na`Vi, Gambit, and Vitality await. All 16 teams will be placed in two double-elimination format groups. The group winners go straight to the semifinals, while the second and third-placed teams of each group advance to the quarterfinals. All group stage matches will be best-of-three series.

The playoffs will see the six teams compete in a single-elimination bracket, starting on Friday, Feb. 25, and ending on Sunday, Feb. 27. All the matches will be best-of-three series, except for the best-of-five grand final.

The main event of IEM Katowice 2022 is offering a $972,000 prize pool. The winner will earn $400,000, while the runners-up will grab $180,000. The semifinalists will take home $80,000 each.

Teams

Play-In

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora

Hampus Poser

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

Love “phzy” Smidebrant (stand-in for dev1ce)

Coach: Daniel “djL” Narancic

Astralis

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Philip “Lucky” Ewald

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke

Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt

FaZe Clan

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Justin “jks” Savage (temporary stand-in for ropz)

Robin “ropz” Kool (out until at least Feb. 19 due to COVID-19)

Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

Entropiq

Aleksey “El1an” Gusev

Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev

Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov

Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko

Igor “forester” Bezotecheskiy

Coach: Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov

BIG

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne

Tizian Feldbusch

Josef “faveN” Baumann

Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn

OG

Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Valdemar “valde” Vangså

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen

Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

Coach: Casper “ruggah” Due

GODSENT

Epitácio “TACO” de Melo

João “felps” Vasconcellos

Bruno “latto” Rebelatto

Bruno “b4rtiN” Câmara

Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer

Coach: Olavo “cky” Napoleão

Fnatic

Alex McMeekin

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin

Owen “smooya” Butterfield

William “mezii” Merriman

Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall

Copenhagen Flames

Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen

Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen

Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjid

Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard

Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss

Coach: Daniel Vorborg

Sprout

Timo “Spiidi” Richter

Fritz “slaxz-” Dietrich

Rasmus “raalz” Steensborg

Victor Staehr

Max “Marix” Kugener

Coach: Danny “BERRY” Krüger

ENCE

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer

Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Paweł Dycha

Olek “hades” Miskiewicz

Pavle “Maden” Bošković

Coach: Eetu “sAw” Saha

Movistar Riders

Alejandro “mopoz” Fernández-Quejo Cano

Alejandro “ALEX” Masanet Candela

Raúl “DeathZz” Jordán Nieto

Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia

David “dav1g” Granado Bermudo

Coach: Galder “bladE” Barcena

MOUZ

David “frozen” Čerňanský

Christopher “dexter” Nong

Jon “⁠JDC⁠” de Castro (stand-in for Bymas)

Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt

Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás

Coach: Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen

MIBR

Breno “brnz4n” Poletto

Raphael “exit” Lacerda

Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato

Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia

Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian

Coach: Renato “nak” Nakano

Renegades

Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas

Simon “Sico” Williams

Joshua “INS” Potter

Jordan “Hatz” Bajic

Alistair “aliStair” Johnston

Coach: David “Kingfisher” Kingsford

Wisła Kraków

Michał “snatchie” Rudzki

Grzegorz “SZPERO” Dziamałek

Grzegorz “jedqr” Jędras

Krzysztof “Goofy” Górski

Kamil “Sobol” Sobolewski

Coach: Mariusz “Loord” Cybulski

Main event

Group A

Gambit

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov

Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov

Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov

Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov

Timofey “interz” Yakushin

Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner

Vitality

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen

Virtus Pro

Dzhami “Jame” Ali

Alexey “qikert” Golubev

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis

Timur “buster” Tulepov

Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev

Coach: Dastan Akbayev

Heroic

Casper “cadiaN” Møller

Martin “stavn” Lund

Ismail “refrezh” Ali

René “TeSeS” Madsen

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck

Coach: Richard “Xizt” Landström

Group B

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electronic” Sharipov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi

Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi

G2

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Audric “JaCkz” Jug

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen

Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Team Liquid

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Richard “shox” Papillon

Joshua “oSee” Ohm

Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella

Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag

FURIA

Yuri “yuurih” Gomes

Andrei “arT” Piovezan

Rafael “saffee” Costa

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato

André “drop” Abreu

Coach: Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira

Schedule

All times are CT and susceptible to delays.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

4am CT: NiP vs. Wisła Kraków

4am CT: CPH Flames vs. Fnatic

4am CT: GODSENT vs. MOUZ

5:15am CT: Sprout vs. FaZe

5:40am CT: OG vs. Renegades

5:40am CT: ENCE vs. Entropiq

6:30am CT: BIG vs. Movistar Riders

7:20am CT: Astralis vs. MIBR

7:45am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match one

9am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match two

9am CT: Lower bracket round one first match

11:15am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match four

12:45pm CT: Upper bracket quarterfinal match three

12:45pm CT: Lower bracket round one second match

Wednesday, Feb. 16

5:30am CT: Lower bracket round one third match

5:30am CT: Lower bracket round one fourth match

9am CT: Lower bracket round two first match

9am CT: Lower bracket round two second match

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two third match

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two fourth match

Streaming options

IEM Katowice will be broadcast on ESL’s three Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches during the Play-in stage. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast, second channel, and third channel.