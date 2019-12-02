How to watch ESL Pro League season 10 finals

Sixteen CS:GO teams will be competing for glory at the ESL Pro League season 10 finals in Odense, Denmark this week and to grab their share of the $600,000 prize pool.

This is one of the most stacked tournaments of the season. Seven top-10 Counter-Strike teams, according to HLTV’s world rankings, will be playing in the event.

There are doubts, however, if the best teams like Astralis, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and Fnatic will be able to perform since the EPL season 10 finals begin just two days after the ECS season eight finals ended. This can be a great opportunity for 100 Thieves, FaZe, mousesports, or Natus Vincere to have a memorable campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about the EPL season 10 finals.

Stream

ESL_CSGO – Twitch ESL_CSGO streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

The EPL season 10 finals will be broadcasted on ESL’s two Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches until the quarterfinals. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast or the second channel.

Format

Matches will be played for six days in Odense. Sixteen teams will fight for their share of the $600,000 prize pool.

The teams will be split into two double-elimination GSL groups. The top three teams from each group will advance to the playoffs and the winner of each group will advance straight into the semifinals. The opening round will be played as a best-of-one game, but the remainder of the tournament, except for the best-of-five grand final, will feature best-of-three series.

The winner of the EPL season 10 finals will earn $250,000. The runners-up will take home $80,000, while the semifinalists get $40,000 each.

Teams

Group A

Evil Geniuses: Ethan Arnold, Tarik Celik, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, and Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz

Ethan Arnold, Tarik Celik, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, and Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz Fnatic: Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Robin “flusha” Rönnquist, Maikil “Golden” Selim, and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin

Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Robin “flusha” Rönnquist, Maikil “Golden” Selim, and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin 100 Thieves: Justin “jks” Savage, Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad, Aaron “AZR” Ward, Jay “liazz” Tregillgas, and Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai

Justin “jks” Savage, Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad, Aaron “AZR” Ward, Jay “liazz” Tregillgas, and Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai FaZe Clan: Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Håvard “rain” Nygaar, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, Helvijs “broky” Saukants, and Marcelo “coldzera” David

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Håvard “rain” Nygaar, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, Helvijs “broky” Saukants, and Marcelo “coldzera” David Natus Vincere: Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Denis “electronic” Sharipov, Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács, Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov, and Egor “flamie” Vasilyev

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Denis “electronic” Sharipov, Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács, Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov, and Egor “flamie” Vasilyev MIBR: Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe, Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, and Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe, Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, and Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles Heroic: Marco “snappi” Pffeifer, Casper “cadiaN” Møller, Martin “stavn” Lund, Patrik “es3tag” Hansen, and Johannes “b0RUP” Borup

Marco “snappi” Pffeifer, Casper “cadiaN” Møller, Martin “stavn” Lund, Patrik “es3tag” Hansen, and Johannes “b0RUP” Borup TYLOO: Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, Wing Hei “Freeman” Cheung, HaoWen “somebody” Xu, YuLun “Summer” Cai, and YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng

Group B

Astralis: Nicolai “device” Reedtz, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, Emil “Magisk” Reif, and Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Nicolai “device” Reedtz, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, Emil “Magisk” Reif, and Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander Team Liquid: Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, and Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, and Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella mousesports: Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Robin “ropz” Kool, Chris “chrisJ” de Jong, Özgür “woxic” Eker, and David “frozen” Čerňanský

Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Robin “ropz” Kool, Chris “chrisJ” de Jong, Özgür “woxic” Eker, and David “frozen” Čerňanský G2: Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač , Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, François “AMANEK” Delaunay, Nemanja “nexa” Isaković , and Audric “JaCkZ” Jug

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač , Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, François “AMANEK” Delaunay, Nemanja “nexa” Isaković , and Audric “JaCkZ” Jug North: René “cajunb” Borg, Markus Kjærbye, Nicklas Gade, Philip “aizy” Aistrup, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen

René “cajunb” Borg, Markus Kjærbye, Nicklas Gade, Philip “aizy” Aistrup, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen Grayhound: Chris “dexter” Nong, Olivier “DickStacy” Tierney, Joshua “INS” Potter, Simon “Sico” Williams, and Liam “malta” Schembri

Chris “dexter” Nong, Olivier “DickStacy” Tierney, Joshua “INS” Potter, Simon “Sico” Williams, and Liam “malta” Schembri Sharks: Raphael “exit” Lacerda, Leonardo “leo_druNky” Oliveira, Jhonatan “jnt” Silva, Ignacio “meyern” Meyer, and Luca “Luken” Nadotti

Raphael “exit” Lacerda, Leonardo “leo_druNky” Oliveira, Jhonatan “jnt” Silva, Ignacio “meyern” Meyer, and Luca “Luken” Nadotti ATK: Aram “Sonic” Groesbeek, Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, Ian “motm” Hardy, Joshua “oSee” Ohm, and Ricky “floppy” Kemery

Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 3

5am CT: Na`Vi vs. TYLOO

5am CT: FaZe vs. MIBR

6:15am CT: Heroic vs. 100 Thieves

6:15am CT: EG vs. Fnatic

7:30am CT: Astralis vs. Grayhound

7:30am CT: G2 vs. Sharks

8:45am CT: mousesports vs. ATK

8:45am CT: Liquid vs. North

10am CT: Group A upper bracket first semifinal

10am CT: Group A lower bracket first game

1:35pm CT: Group A upper bracket second semifinal

1:35pm CT: Group A lower bracket second game

Wednesday, Dec. 4

5am CT: Group B lower bracket first game

5am CT: Group B lower bracket second game

8:35am CT: Group B upper bracket first semifinal

8:35am CT: Group A lower bracket first semifinal

12:10pm CT: Group B upper bracket second semifinal

12:10pm CT: Group A lower bracket second semifinal

Thursday, Dec. 5

5am CT: Group B lower bracket first semifinal

5am CT: Group B lower bracket second semifinal

8:35am CT: Group A upper bracket final

8:35am CT: Group A lower bracket final

12:10pm CT: Group B upper bracket final

12:10pm CT: Gorup B lower bracket final

Friday, Dec. 6

9am CT: First quarterfinal

12:50pm CT: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, Dec. 7

9am CT: First semifinal

12:50pm CT: Second semifinal

Sunday, Dec. 8

9am CT: Grand finals

Key storylines

With their win at the ECS season eight finals yesterday, Astralis are almost guaranteed to stay on top of the world rankings for the next CS:GO season. But it’s still hard to figure out whether the Danes have been the team of the year because Liquid had an amazing run earlier in 2019. The EPL season 10 finals can determine who’s the best once and for all.

EG and Fnatic lost in the semifinals of ECS season eight to Astralis and Liquid, respectively. Are they capable of eliminating one of these teams and advancing to the grand finals?

100 Thieves are the fifth-best CS:GO team in the world right now. But the Australians have never won a big LAN event. Can they take advantage of the fact that the four best teams in the world will be tired from playing in the ECS season eight finals?

FaZe and MIBR will perhaps play the most exciting game in the opening round. Coldzera signed with FaZe in September but hasn’t faced his ex-teammates yet. Both sides have provoked each other since he transferred, so tomorrow’s game should be intense.

It’s still unknown if this iteration of Na’Vi’s lineup will pay off. They started well at DreamHack Masters Malmö in October but failed right after at StarSeries i-League season eight. S1mple reportedly lost his temper at that time, which may indicate some internal issues. Can they put out a good performance in one of the last tournaments of the year?

We’ll find out the answers to these questions and more when the EPL season 10 finals begin tomorrow.