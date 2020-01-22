How to watch DreamHack Open Leipzig

Eight professional CS:GO teams will battle on DreamHack’s first event of the season in Leipzig, Germany.

Historically, DreamHack Open tournaments aren’t a big deal, since they usually feature smaller teams or organizations. But this time, three big Danish teams will play against one another in Group B, while Cloud9, Virtus Pro, and Renegades try to succeed in Group A. The winner will take $50,000 home plus a spot at DreamHack Masters Jönköping in June.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Open Leipzig.

Stream

DreamHack Open Leipzig will be fully broadcast on DreamHack’s Twitch channel. There won’t be any matches played at the same time, so it’ll be easier to watch your favorite team while keeping up with other contenders.

Format

A total of 13 series will be played over three days in Leipzig. Eight teams will fight for their share of the $100,000 prize pool.

The teams will be split into two double-elimination GSL groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. Apart from the best-of-one opening round and winners’ match, all other matches will be played as best-of-three series.

The winner of DreamHack Open Leipzig will win $50,000 and secure a spot at DreamHack Masters Jönköping. The runners-up win $20,000.

Teams

Group A

Cloud9: Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek Ricky “floppy” Kemery Josh “oSee” Ohm Ian “motm” Hardy Johnny “JT” Theodosiou

Virtus Pro: Ali “Jame” Djami Dauren “AdreN” Kystaubayev Alexey “qikert” Golubev Timur “buster” Tulepov Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev

Renegades: Chris “dexter” Nong Jordan “Hatz” Bajic Joshua “INS” Potter Simon “Sico” Williams Liam “malta” Schembri

BIG: Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz İsmailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş Florian “syrsoN” Rische Nils “k1to” Gruhne Tizian Feldbusch



Group B

Heroic: Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer Casper “cadiaN” Møller Martin “stavn” Lund Johannes “b0RUP” Borup Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

North: Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen Markus Kjaerbye René “cajunb” Borg Philip “aizy” Aistrup Nicklas Gade

MAD Lions: Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand Rasmus “Sjuush” Beck

Sprout: Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný Paweł Dycha Josef “faveN” Baumann Denis Howell Timo “Spiidi” Richter



Schedule

Friday, Jan. 24

4am CT: Virtus Pro vs. BIG

5:30am CT: North vs. Sprout

7am CT: Cloud9 vs. Renegades

8:30am CT: Heroic vs. MAD Lions

10am CT: Group A winners’ match

11:30am CT: Group B winners’ match

Saturday, Jan. 25

4am CT: Group A elimination match

7am CT: Group B elimination match

10am CT: Group A decider match

1pm CT: Group B decider match

Sunday, Jan. 26

4am CT: First semifinal

7am CT: Second semifinal

10am CT: Grand finals

Key storylines

North historically have been the second-best Danish team after Astralis. But in 2019, Kjaerbye and crew failed to impress and will now start 2020 behind Heroic and MAD Lions respectively in HLTV’s world rankings. This will be a good opportunity for North to regain some respect in the Scandinavian region.

After a disastrous 2019, Cloud9 signed a stable CS:GO roster for 2020. The ex-ATK aren’t anywhere near as skilled as other C9 rosters, but the core has been playing together since September 2019. They left a good first impression by beating Complexity and MIBR to qualify for IEM Katowice.

German CS hasn’t shown great results recently, but there’s room for BIG and Sprout qualify and play against each other in the playoffs. It would be an interesting derby to watch and see who the German crowd will support the most.