How to watch DreamHack Masters Malmö 2019

Seven of the top 10 CS:GO teams in the world will be competing at DreamHack Masters Malmö, which starts on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Team Liquid, Astralis, and Evil Geniuses are the favorites coming into the event, but Vitality, ENCE, and Natus Vincere are also strong teams. All one of them will battle for their share of the $250,000 prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Masters Malmö

Stream

DreamHack Masters Malmö will be broadcasted on DreamHack’s two Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches until the quarterfinals. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast or the second channel.

Format

The competition will last six days, with the grand finals set to be played on Oct. 6. Sixteen teams will fight for their share of the $250,000 prize pool and the champion will gain one point for the Intel Grand Slam.

The teams will be split into two double-elimination GSL groups. All matches will be played as best-of-three series, except for the opening round, which will be a best-of-one game. The three top teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

A breakdown of the prize pool hasn’t been announced by DreamHack yet.

Teams

Group A

Astralis: Nicolai “device” Reedtz, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, Emil “Magisk” Reif, and Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Nicolai “device” Reedtz, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, Emil “Magisk” Reif, and Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander ENCE: Aleksi “allu” Jalli, Jere “sergej” Jalo, Miikka “suNny” Kemppi, Jani “Aerial” Jussila, and Sami “xSeveN” Laasanen

Aleksi “allu” Jalli, Jere “sergej” Jalo, Miikka “suNny” Kemppi, Jani “Aerial” Jussila, and Sami “xSeveN” Laasanen Vitality: Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Richard “shox” Papillon, Cédric “RpK” Guipouy, and Alex McMeekin

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Richard “shox” Papillon, Cédric “RpK” Guipouy, and Alex McMeekin G2 : Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey, Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, François “AMANEK” Delaunay, Lucas “Lucky” Chastang, and Audric “JaCkZ” Jug

: Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey, Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, François “AMANEK” Delaunay, Lucas “Lucky” Chastang, and Audric “JaCkZ” Jug FURIA: Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Yuri “yuurih” Gomes, Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, and Henrique “HEN1” Teles

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Yuri “yuurih” Gomes, Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, and Henrique “HEN1” Teles Fnatic: Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Robin “flusha” Rönnquist, Maikil “Golden” Selim, and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin

Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Robin “flusha” Rönnquist, Maikil “Golden” Selim, and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin TYLOO: Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, Wing Hei “Freeman” Cheung, HaoWen “somebody” Xu, YuLun “Summer” Cai, and YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng

Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, Wing Hei “Freeman” Cheung, HaoWen “somebody” Xu, YuLun “Summer” Cai, and YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng Envy: Noah “Nifty” Francis, Sam “s0m” Oh, Jacob “FugLy” Medina, Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor, and Ryan “ryann” Welsh

Group B

Team Liquid: Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, and Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, and Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella Evil Geniuses: Ethan Arnold, Tarik Celik, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, and Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz

Ethan Arnold, Tarik Celik, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Cvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, and Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz mousesports: Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Robin “ropz” Kool, Chris “chrisJ” de Jong, Özgür “woxic” Eker, and David “frozen” Čerňanský

Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Robin “ropz” Kool, Chris “chrisJ” de Jong, Özgür “woxic” Eker, and David “frozen” Čerňanský Natus Vincere: Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Denis “electronic” Sharipov, Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács, Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov, and Egor “flamie” Vasilyev

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Denis “electronic” Sharipov, Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács, Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov, and Egor “flamie” Vasilyev North: Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, Markus Kjærbye, Nicklas Gade, Philip “aizy” Aistrup, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen

Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, Markus Kjærbye, Nicklas Gade, Philip “aizy” Aistrup, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen Ninjas in Pyjamas: Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Simon “twist” Eliasson, Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson, and Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora

Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Simon “twist” Eliasson, Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson, and Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora OpTic Gaming: Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke, Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen, René “cajunb” Borg, Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen, and René “TeSeS” Madsen

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke, Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen, René “cajunb” Borg, Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen, and René “TeSeS” Madsen Grayhound: Chris “dexter” Nong, Olivier “DickStacy” Tierney, Joshua “INS” Potter, Simon “Sico” Williams, and Liam “malta” Schembri

Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 1

5am CT: Astralis vs. Envy

5am CT: G2 vs. FURIA

6:20am CT: ENCE vs. Fnatic

6:20am CT: Vitality vs. TYLOO

7:40am CT: Liquid vs. OpTic

7:40am CT: Na’Vi vs. North

9am CT: mousesports vs. NiP

9am CT: NRG vs. Grayhound

10:20am CT: Group A lower bracket first match

10:20am CT: Group A upper bracket first semifinal

2pm CT: Group A lower bracket second match

2pm CT: Group A upper bracket second semifinal

Wednesday, Oct. 2

5am CT: Group B lower bracket first match

5am CT: Group B lower bracket second match

8:40am CT: Group A lower bracket first semifinal

8:40am CT: Group B upper bracket first semifinal

12:20pm CT: Group A lower bracket second semifinal

12:20pm CT: Group B upper bracket second semifinal

Thursday, Oct. 3

5am CT: Group B lower bracket first semifinal

5am CT: Group B lower bracket second semifinal

8:40am CT: Group A lower bracket final

8:40am CT: Group A upper bracket final

12:20pm CT: Group B lower bracket final

12:20pm CT: Group B upper bracket final

Friday, Oct. 4

9am CT: First quarterfinal

12:50pm CT: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, Oct. 5

8am CT: First semifinal

11:50am CT: Second semifinal

Sunday, Oct. 6

10am CT: Grand finals

Key storylines

EG’s debut at ESL One New York couldn’t have gone better. Stanislaw and crew were the best team at the tournament and only dropped a single map in the grand finals against Astralis. They finally broke their curse, but can they repeat the formula in Malmö?

Liquid, on the other hand, were eliminated by Astralis once again. They don’t look as dominant as they were before the StarLadder Berlin Major. There’s no time to practice ahead of Malmö, either, so we probably won’t see the reckless Liquid from the first part of the year.

This event is set to be a far more difficult DreamHack Masters Malmö than it was last year when Astralis lost to North in the grand finals. The Danes will play after losing ESL One New York to EG and they’ll want to prove that their Major run wasn’t an exception.

A lot of teams will be competing with new players, but one of the most highly-anticipated debuts will be shox on Vitality. He won’t be the in-game leader for the team, so most fans will be expecting some vintage performances from the French star.

Can Na’Vi play well without Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko leading the way? The legendary captain retired after BLAST Pro Series Moscow and Boombl4 took over the in-game leadership. GuardiaN has arrived and s1mple will be the secondary AWPer. Na’Vi will have a lot of new stuff to show off in Malmö.