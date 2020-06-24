How to watch cs_summit 6 Online Europe and North America

Although the COVID-19 global pandemic has pushed nearly all esports events to an online format, the laid-back CS:GO tournament cs_summit is here to give fans some laughs and great CS.
To better fit an online competition, cs_summit six split the event into the two major regions: North America and Europe. There are multiple phases of the event, starting with the open qualifiers and concluding with the regional playoffs.
The tournament is already underway, but it’s slated to go on until July 5, so it’s not too late to watch some games.
Here’s everything you need to know about cs_summit Six.
Format
Of the event’s four phases, two have been completed: the open qualifiers and regional qualifiers. These qualification tournaments determined the 16 European teams and eight North American teams that will compete.
Phase three, the regional group stage, has just begun. It’ll feature a GSL best-of-three format, which will effectively eliminate half of the teams before entering the regional playoffs. The playoffs will be a best-of-three, double-elimination bracket with a best-of-five grand final capping off the tournament.
Stream
The main English stream is broadcast on Beyond the Summit’s CS:GO Twitch channel. The event also has multiple broadcasts in different languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, German, and Russian.
Teams
North America
Group A
- Evil Geniuses
- FURIA Esports
- MIBR
- Team Liquid
Group B
- 100 Thieves
- Chaos Esports Club
- Cloud9
- Gen.G
Europe
Group A
- Fnatic
- G2 Esports
- GODSENT
- mousesports
Group B
- FATE Esports
- Movistar Riders
- North
- Team Vitality
Group C
- ENCE
- Heroic
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- x6tence
Group D
- BIG
- FaZe Clan
- OG
- Team Heretics
Schedule
Each day of competition will begin with the European tournament and then shift to the North American event later in the day. The regional group stage will run from June 24 to June 28, while the regional playoffs will take place from June 29 to July 5.
Here’s the schedule for cs_summit six.
Regional groups
Wednesday, June 24
- 8am CT: EU Group A – Round one
- 11am CT: EU Group B – Round one
- 2pm CT: NA Group A – Round one
- 5pm CT: NA Group B – Round one
Thursday, June 25
- 8am CT: EU Group C – Round one
- 11am CT: EU Group D – Round one
- 2pm CT: NA Group A – Upper bracket round one
- 5pm CT: NA Group B – Upper bracket round one
Friday, June 26
- 8am CT: EU Group A/B – Lower bracket round one
- 11am CT: EU Group C/D – Lower bracket round one
- 2pm CT: NA Group A – Lower bracket round one
- 5pm CT: NA Group B – Lower bracket round one
Saturday, June 27
- 8am CT: EU Group A/B – Upper bracket final
- 11am CT: EU Group C/D – Upper bracket final
- 2pm CT: NA Group A – Upper bracket final
- 5pm CT: NA Group B – Upper bracket final
Sunday, June 28
- 8am CT: EU Group A/B – Decider match
- 11am CT: EU Group C/D – Decider match
- 2pm CT: NA Group A – Decider match
- 5pm CT: NA Group B – Decider match
Regional playoffs
Monday, June 29
- 8am CT: EU upper bracket round one
- 11am CT: EU upper bracket round one
- 2pm CT: EU upper bracket round one
Tuesday, June 30
- 8am CT: EU lower bracket round one
- 11am CT: EU lower bracket round one
- 2pm CT: EU ninth-12th decider matches
- 5pm CT: NA upper bracket round one
Wednesday, July 1
- 8am CT: EU upper bracket semifinals
- 11am CT: EU upper bracket semifinals
- 2pm CT: EU ninth-12th decider matches
- 5pm CT: NA upper bracket round one
Thursday, July 2
- 8am CT: EU lower bracket round two
- 11am CT: EU ower bracket round two
- 2pm CT: NA fifth-sixth decider / EU seventh-eighth decider
- 5pm CT: NA ower bracket round one
Friday, July 3
- 8am CT: EU lower bracket semifinals
- 11am CT: EU upper bracket finals
- 2pm CT: EU fifth-sixth decider match
- 5pm CT: NA upper bracket finals
Saturday, July 4
- 11am CT: EU lower bracket finals
- 2pm CT: Showmatch
- 3pm CT: NA lower bracket finals
Sunday, July 5
- 10am CT: EU grand finals
- 2pm CT: NA grand finals