How to watch cs_summit 6 Online Europe and North America

Although the COVID-19 global pandemic has pushed nearly all esports events to an online format, the laid-back CS:GO tournament cs_summit is here to give fans some laughs and great CS.

To better fit an online competition, cs_summit six split the event into the two major regions: North America and Europe. There are multiple phases of the event, starting with the open qualifiers and concluding with the regional playoffs.

The tournament is already underway, but it’s slated to go on until July 5, so it’s not too late to watch some games.

Here’s everything you need to know about cs_summit Six.

Format

Of the event’s four phases, two have been completed: the open qualifiers and regional qualifiers. These qualification tournaments determined the 16 European teams and eight North American teams that will compete.

Phase three, the regional group stage, has just begun. It’ll feature a GSL best-of-three format, which will effectively eliminate half of the teams before entering the regional playoffs. The playoffs will be a best-of-three, double-elimination bracket with a best-of-five grand final capping off the tournament.

Stream

The main English stream is broadcast on Beyond the Summit’s CS:GO Twitch channel. The event also has multiple broadcasts in different languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, German, and Russian.

Teams

North America

Group A

Evil Geniuses

FURIA Esports

MIBR

Team Liquid

Group B

100 Thieves

Chaos Esports Club

Cloud9

Gen.G

Europe

Group A

Fnatic

G2 Esports

GODSENT

mousesports

Group B

FATE Esports

Movistar Riders

North

Team Vitality

Group C

ENCE

Heroic

Ninjas in Pyjamas

x6tence

Group D

BIG

FaZe Clan

OG

Team Heretics

Schedule

Each day of competition will begin with the European tournament and then shift to the North American event later in the day. The regional group stage will run from June 24 to June 28, while the regional playoffs will take place from June 29 to July 5.

Here’s the schedule for cs_summit six.

Regional groups

Wednesday, June 24

8am CT: EU Group A – Round one

11am CT: EU Group B – Round one

2pm CT: NA Group A – Round one

5pm CT: NA Group B – Round one

Thursday, June 25

8am CT: EU Group C – Round one

11am CT: EU Group D – Round one

2pm CT: NA Group A – Upper bracket round one

5pm CT: NA Group B – Upper bracket round one

Friday, June 26

8am CT: EU Group A/B – Lower bracket round one

11am CT: EU Group C/D – Lower bracket round one

2pm CT: NA Group A – Lower bracket round one

5pm CT: NA Group B – Lower bracket round one

Saturday, June 27

8am CT: EU Group A/B – Upper bracket final

11am CT: EU Group C/D – Upper bracket final

2pm CT: NA Group A – Upper bracket final

5pm CT: NA Group B – Upper bracket final

Sunday, June 28

8am CT: EU Group A/B – Decider match

11am CT: EU Group C/D – Decider match

2pm CT: NA Group A – Decider match

5pm CT: NA Group B – Decider match

Regional playoffs

Monday, June 29

8am CT: EU upper bracket round one

11am CT: EU upper bracket round one

2pm CT: EU upper bracket round one

Tuesday, June 30

8am CT: EU lower bracket round one

11am CT: EU lower bracket round one

2pm CT: EU ninth-12th decider matches

5pm CT: NA upper bracket round one

Wednesday, July 1

8am CT: EU upper bracket semifinals

11am CT: EU upper bracket semifinals

2pm CT: EU ninth-12th decider matches

5pm CT: NA upper bracket round one

Thursday, July 2

8am CT: EU lower bracket round two

11am CT: EU ower bracket round two

2pm CT: NA fifth-sixth decider / EU seventh-eighth decider

5pm CT: NA ower bracket round one

Friday, July 3

8am CT: EU lower bracket semifinals

11am CT: EU upper bracket finals

2pm CT: EU fifth-sixth decider match

5pm CT: NA upper bracket finals

Saturday, July 4

11am CT: EU lower bracket finals

2pm CT: Showmatch

3pm CT: NA lower bracket finals

Sunday, July 5