How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Showdown

Some of the best European and North American teams will try to qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring finals.

The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown is set to kick off today in both Europe and North America.

Eighteen CS:GO teams will be playing in this event from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The top three squads from each region will proceed to the BLAST Premier Spring finals. Some of the best CS:GO teams in the world, like Fnatic, Astralis, mousesports, Evil Geniuses, and 100 Thieves, will try to make it to the finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Spring Showdown Europe and North America.

Stream

You can watch all of the action on BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so this will be the only official stream for the tournament.

Format

BLAST will use a round-robin best-of-one group stage format for both regions. The European teams have been split into two groups of five, however, while the North Americans were separated into two groups of four.

In Europe, the top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, which will feature two single-elimination gauntlets with best-of-three matches only. In North America, the top three teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs, which follows the same format as the European competition.

The top three teams from each region will earn a spot in BLAST Premier Spring finals.

Teams

Europe – Group A

Astralis

device

dupreeh

Magisk

JUGi

Snappi

Coach: Zonic

Vitality

ZywOo

shox

RpK

apEX

misutaaa

Coach: XTQZZZ

ENCE

allu

sergej

Aerial

suNny

Jamppi

Coach: Twista

Ninjas in Pyjamas

REZ

Plopski

nawwk

hampus

twist

Coach: THREAT

sAw

arki

MUTiRiS

JUST

rmn

stadodo

Coach: Alm

Europe – Group B

Fnatic

KRIMZ

JW

Brollan

flusha

Golden

Coach: Samuelsson

mousesports

chrisJ

ropz

karrigan

woxic

frozen

Coach: Rejin

Dignitas

GeT_RiGhT

f0rest

Xizt

friberg

hallzerk

Coach: Fifflaren

MAD Lions

acoR

sjuush

Bubzki

roeJ

AcilioN

Coach: peacemaker

Virtus Pro

JAME

qikert

SANJI

YEKINDAR

AdreN

Coach: dastan

North America – Group A

MIBR

FalleN

fer

TACO

kNgV-

trk

FURIA

arT

KSCERATO

yuurih

HEN1

VINI

Coach: guerri

Gen.G

autimatic

daps

BnTeT

s0m

koosta

Coach: Elmapuddy

Chaos

steel

vanity

Xeppaa

leaf

Jonji

Coach: mCe

North America – Group B

Evil Geniuses

tarik

stanislaw

Brehze

Ethan

CeRq

Coach: zews

100 Thieves

jks

jkaem

Gratisfaction

liazz

AZR

Coach: ImAPet

Cloud9

JT

Sonic

floppy

motm

oSee

Coach: T.c

Triumph

Shakezullah

Spongey

Grim

curry

Junior

Schedule

The group stage in both regions will be played from June 1 to 4. The European playoffs will start on June 5 and last until June 15, while North America ends earlier, on June 7.

The group stage will always start at 8:30am CT and there will be eight matches per day. The playoffs will start at 5:30am CT and will feature four matches per day. You can check the full schedule out on BLAST Premier’s website.

Key storylines

This will be Astralis’ first tournament without Xyp9x, who left due to medical reasons last week. He’ll be temporarily replaced by Snappi, until es3tag joins from Heroic in July. The Danes were already playing without their official in-game leader gla1ve, who stepped out due to medical reasons earlier in May.

NiP also made a roster change recently, swapping Lekr0 for hampus, who took over the in-game leadership for the Ninjas. The Swedes haven’t had a lot of time to practice with hampus because of DreamHack Masters Spring Europe, but some CS:GO fans are already questioning Lekr0’s benching.