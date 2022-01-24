How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022

You can follow the official broadcast on either YouTube or Twitch.

The new season of the BLAST Premier CS:GO circuit is set to kick off on Friday, Jan. 28 with the beginning of the Spring Groups.

A total of 12 BLAST partners will be split into groups of four teams each. Half of the squads will punch their tickets to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals in June, while the bottom half will have to play in the Showdown in April, where they’ll have an extra chance to make it along with teams that qualify via a regional competition or receive a direct invite.

Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022, one of the first tier-one CS:GO events of the year.

Stream

You can watch all of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups’ actions on BLAST’s Twitch or YouTube channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you just need to know when your favorite teams are playing. Alternatively, there will be separate broadcasts for non-English viewers.

Format

Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, FaZe, BIG, OG, Complexity, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and MIBR all traveled to Europe where they’ll play the competition online due to rise of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. These 12 teams were split into three double-elimination format groups of four each. The first set of matches will be played as best-of-one series and all teams will advance to the seeded play-in stage.

The play-in stage will feature three single-elimination best-of-three gauntlets and the winner of each gauntlet will qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals. The second and third teams from each gauntlet advance to the Last Chance stage, while the fourth team is eliminated and sent to BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

The Last Chance stage will be a single-elimination bracket. All matches will be played as best-of-three series, the three winners will advance to BLAST Premier Spring Finals and the losers will get to play at the Showdown.

Teams

Group A

G2

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Audric “JaCkz” Jug

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen

Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

NiP

Love “phzy” Smidebrant (stand-in)

Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora

Hampus Poser

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

Coach: Daniel “djL” Narancic

BIG

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne

Tizian Feldbusch

Josef “faveN” Baumann

Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn

Complexity

Johnny “JT” Theodosiou

Justin “FaNg” Coakley

Ricky “floppy” Kemery

Michael “Grim” Wince

Paytyn “junior” Johnson

Coach: Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen

Group B

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electronic” Sharipov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi

Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi

Astralis

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Philip “Lucky” Ewald

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke

Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt

OG

Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Valdemar “valde” Vangså

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen

Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

Coach: Casper “ruggah” Due

MIBR

Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes

Raphael “exit” Lacerda

Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato

Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia

Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian

Coach: Renato “nak” Nakano

Group C

Vitality

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen

Team Liquid

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Richard “shox” Papillon

Joshua “oSee” Ohm

Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella

Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag

FaZe Clan

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Robin “ropz” Kool

Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

Evil Geniuses

Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte

Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov

Jake “Stewie2K” Yip

Timothy “autimatic” Ta

William “RUSH” Wierzba

Coach: Damien “maLeK” Marcel

Schedule

All times are CT and susceptible to delays.

Friday, Jan. 28

8am CT: G2 vs. Complexity

9am CT: NiP vs. BIG

10:30am CT: Group A upper bracket final

11:30am CT: Group A lower bracket round one

1pm CT: Group A lower bracket final

2:30pm CT: Group A grand final

Saturday, Jan. 29

8am CT: Na’Vi vs. MIBR

9am CT: Astralis vs. OG

10:30am CT: Group B upper bracket final

11:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one

1pm CT: Group B lower bracket final

2:30pm CT: Group B grand final

Sunday, Jan. 30

8am CT: Vitality vs. Evil Geniues

9am CT: FaZe vs. Liquid

10:30am CT: Group C upper bracket final

11:30am CT: Group C lower bracket round one

1pm CT: Group C lower bracket final

2:30pm CT: Group C grand final

Thursday, Feb. 3

6am CT: Play-In stage round one

9:30am CT: Play-in stage round one

11:30am CT: Play-in stage round one

Friday, Feb. 4

6am CT: Play-In stage round two

9:30am CT: Play-in stage round two

11:30am CT: Play-in stage round two

Saturday, Feb. 5

6am CT: Play-In stage final round

9:30am CT: Play-in stage final round

11:30am CT: Play-in stage final round

Sunday, Feb. 6