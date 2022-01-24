How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022

You can follow the official broadcast on either YouTube or Twitch.

s1mple Natus Vincere CS:GO
Photo via BLAST Premier

The new season of the BLAST Premier CS:GO circuit is set to kick off on Friday, Jan. 28 with the beginning of the Spring Groups.

A total of 12 BLAST partners will be split into groups of four teams each. Half of the squads will punch their tickets to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals in June, while the bottom half will have to play in the Showdown in April, where they’ll have an extra chance to make it along with teams that qualify via a regional competition or receive a direct invite.

Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022, one of the first tier-one CS:GO events of the year.

Stream

You can watch all of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups’ actions on BLAST’s Twitch or YouTube channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you just need to know when your favorite teams are playing. Alternatively, there will be separate broadcasts for non-English viewers.

Format

Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, FaZe, BIG, OG, Complexity, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and MIBR all traveled to Europe where they’ll play the competition online due to rise of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. These 12 teams were split into three double-elimination format groups of four each. The first set of matches will be played as best-of-one series and all teams will advance to the seeded play-in stage.

The play-in stage will feature three single-elimination best-of-three gauntlets and the winner of each gauntlet will qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals. The second and third teams from each gauntlet advance to the Last Chance stage, while the fourth team is eliminated and sent to BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

The Last Chance stage will be a single-elimination bracket. All matches will be played as best-of-three series, the three winners will advance to BLAST Premier Spring Finals and the losers will get to play at the Showdown.

Teams

Group A

G2

  • Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
  • Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač
  • Audric “JaCkz” Jug
  • Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov
  • Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen
  • Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

NiP

  • Love “phzy” Smidebrant (stand-in)
  • Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora
  • Hampus Poser
  • Fredrik “REZ” Sterner
  • Patrick “es3tag” Hansen
  • Coach: Daniel “djL” Narancic

BIG

  • Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz
  • Florian “syrsoN” Rische
  • Nils “k1to” Gruhne
  • Tizian Feldbusch
  • Josef “faveN” Baumann
  • Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn

Complexity

  • Johnny “JT” Theodosiou
  • Justin “FaNg” Coakley
  • Ricky “floppy” Kemery
  • Michael “Grim” Wince
  • Paytyn “junior” Johnson
  • Coach: Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen

Group B

Natus Vincere

  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
  • Denis “electronic” Sharipov
  • Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov
  • Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy
  • Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi
  • Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi

Astralis

  • Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
  • Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
  • Philip “Lucky” Ewald
  • Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
  • Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke 
  • Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt

OG

  • Nemanja “nexa” Isaković
  • Valdemar “valde” Vangså
  • Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski
  • Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen
  • Shahar “flameZ” Shushan
  • Coach: Casper “ruggah” Due

MIBR

  • Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes
  • Raphael “exit” Lacerda
  • Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato
  • Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia
  •  Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian
  • Coach: Renato “nak” Nakano

Group C

Vitality

  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
  • Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
  • Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier
  • Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
  • Emil “Magisk” Reif
  • Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen

Team Liquid

  • Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski
  • Keith “NAF” Markovic
  • Richard “shox” Papillon
  • Joshua “oSee” Ohm
  • Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella
  • Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag

FaZe Clan

  • Håvard “rain” Nygaard
  • Helvijs “broky” Saukants
  • Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen
  • Robin “ropz” Kool
  • Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

Evil Geniuses

  • Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte
  • Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov
  • Jake “Stewie2K” Yip
  • Timothy “autimatic” Ta
  • William “RUSH” Wierzba
  • Coach: Damien “maLeK” Marcel

Schedule

All times are CT and susceptible to delays.

Friday, Jan. 28

  • 8am CT: G2 vs. Complexity
  • 9am CT: NiP vs. BIG
  • 10:30am CT: Group A upper bracket final
  • 11:30am CT: Group A lower bracket round one
  • 1pm CT: Group A lower bracket final
  • 2:30pm CT: Group A grand final

Saturday, Jan. 29

  • 8am CT: Na’Vi vs. MIBR
  • 9am CT: Astralis vs. OG
  • 10:30am CT: Group B upper bracket final
  • 11:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one
  • 1pm CT: Group B lower bracket final
  • 2:30pm CT: Group B grand final

Sunday, Jan. 30

  • 8am CT: Vitality vs. Evil Geniues
  • 9am CT: FaZe vs. Liquid
  • 10:30am CT: Group C upper bracket final
  • 11:30am CT: Group C lower bracket round one
  • 1pm CT: Group C lower bracket final
  • 2:30pm CT: Group C grand final

Thursday, Feb. 3

  • 6am CT: Play-In stage round one
  • 9:30am CT: Play-in stage round one
  • 11:30am CT: Play-in stage round one

Friday, Feb. 4

  • 6am CT: Play-In stage round two
  • 9:30am CT: Play-in stage round two
  • 11:30am CT: Play-in stage round two

Saturday, Feb. 5

  • 6am CT: Play-In stage final round
  • 9:30am CT: Play-in stage final round
  • 11:30am CT: Play-in stage final round

Sunday, Feb. 6

  • 6am CT: Last chance match
  • 9:30am CT: Last chance match
  • 11:30am CT: Last chance match