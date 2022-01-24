How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022

The new season of the BLAST Premier CS:GO circuit is set to kick off on Friday, Jan. 28 with the beginning of the Spring Groups.
A total of 12 BLAST partners will be split into groups of four teams each. Half of the squads will punch their tickets to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals in June, while the bottom half will have to play in the Showdown in April, where they’ll have an extra chance to make it along with teams that qualify via a regional competition or receive a direct invite.
Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022, one of the first tier-one CS:GO events of the year.
Stream
You can watch all of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups’ actions on BLAST’s Twitch or YouTube channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you just need to know when your favorite teams are playing. Alternatively, there will be separate broadcasts for non-English viewers.
Format
Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, FaZe, BIG, OG, Complexity, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and MIBR all traveled to Europe where they’ll play the competition online due to rise of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. These 12 teams were split into three double-elimination format groups of four each. The first set of matches will be played as best-of-one series and all teams will advance to the seeded play-in stage.
The play-in stage will feature three single-elimination best-of-three gauntlets and the winner of each gauntlet will qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals. The second and third teams from each gauntlet advance to the Last Chance stage, while the fourth team is eliminated and sent to BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.
The Last Chance stage will be a single-elimination bracket. All matches will be played as best-of-three series, the three winners will advance to BLAST Premier Spring Finals and the losers will get to play at the Showdown.
Teams
Group A
G2
- Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
- Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač
- Audric “JaCkz” Jug
- Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov
- Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen
- Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
NiP
- Love “phzy” Smidebrant (stand-in)
- Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora
- Hampus Poser
- Fredrik “REZ” Sterner
- Patrick “es3tag” Hansen
- Coach: Daniel “djL” Narancic
BIG
- Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz
- Florian “syrsoN” Rische
- Nils “k1to” Gruhne
- Tizian Feldbusch
- Josef “faveN” Baumann
- Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn
Complexity
- Johnny “JT” Theodosiou
- Justin “FaNg” Coakley
- Ricky “floppy” Kemery
- Michael “Grim” Wince
- Paytyn “junior” Johnson
- Coach: Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen
Group B
Natus Vincere
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Denis “electronic” Sharipov
- Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov
- Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy
- Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi
- Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi
Astralis
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Philip “Lucky” Ewald
- Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
- Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke
- Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt
OG
- Nemanja “nexa” Isaković
- Valdemar “valde” Vangså
- Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski
- Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen
- Shahar “flameZ” Shushan
- Coach: Casper “ruggah” Due
MIBR
- Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes
- Raphael “exit” Lacerda
- Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato
- Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia
- Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian
- Coach: Renato “nak” Nakano
Group C
Vitality
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
- Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier
- Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
- Emil “Magisk” Reif
- Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen
Team Liquid
- Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski
- Keith “NAF” Markovic
- Richard “shox” Papillon
- Joshua “oSee” Ohm
- Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella
- Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag
FaZe Clan
- Håvard “rain” Nygaard
- Helvijs “broky” Saukants
- Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen
- Robin “ropz” Kool
- Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström
Evil Geniuses
- Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte
- Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov
- Jake “Stewie2K” Yip
- Timothy “autimatic” Ta
- William “RUSH” Wierzba
- Coach: Damien “maLeK” Marcel
Schedule
All times are CT and susceptible to delays.
Friday, Jan. 28
- 8am CT: G2 vs. Complexity
- 9am CT: NiP vs. BIG
- 10:30am CT: Group A upper bracket final
- 11:30am CT: Group A lower bracket round one
- 1pm CT: Group A lower bracket final
- 2:30pm CT: Group A grand final
Saturday, Jan. 29
- 8am CT: Na’Vi vs. MIBR
- 9am CT: Astralis vs. OG
- 10:30am CT: Group B upper bracket final
- 11:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one
- 1pm CT: Group B lower bracket final
- 2:30pm CT: Group B grand final
Sunday, Jan. 30
- 8am CT: Vitality vs. Evil Geniues
- 9am CT: FaZe vs. Liquid
- 10:30am CT: Group C upper bracket final
- 11:30am CT: Group C lower bracket round one
- 1pm CT: Group C lower bracket final
- 2:30pm CT: Group C grand final
Thursday, Feb. 3
- 6am CT: Play-In stage round one
- 9:30am CT: Play-in stage round one
- 11:30am CT: Play-in stage round one
Friday, Feb. 4
- 6am CT: Play-In stage round two
- 9:30am CT: Play-in stage round two
- 11:30am CT: Play-in stage round two
Saturday, Feb. 5
- 6am CT: Play-In stage final round
- 9:30am CT: Play-in stage final round
- 11:30am CT: Play-in stage final round
Sunday, Feb. 6
- 6am CT: Last chance match
- 9:30am CT: Last chance match
- 11:30am CT: Last chance match