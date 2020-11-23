How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

Will Cloud9 bounce back after their fiasco at Flashpoint season two?

Sixteen CS:GO teams will play at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown starting tomorrow, Nov. 24. Only the two best teams will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall finals in December, however.

The tournament will be played online from Europe and will feature teams from different parts of the globe: North America, Europe, CIS, and one team from South America. Apart from the two spots in the BLAST Premier Fall finals, BLAST is also offering a $150,000 prize pool.

There are plenty of top teams attending the event, such as FURIA, Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Virtus Pro, Complexity, and mousesports. But keep an eye on other participants as well, like Spirit, MIBR, MAD Lions, and Cloud9.

Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

Stream

You can watch all of the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown action on BLAST’s Twitch channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you just need to know when your favorite teams are playing.

Format

This will be a short tournament. The 16 teams have been split into a single-elimination, best-of-three bracket. The two top teams will earn a spot in the BLAST Premier Fall finals in December.

This event features a $150,000 prize pool, with the top two teams taking $25,000 each.

Teams

FURIA

KSCERATO

yuurih

arT

HEN1

VINI

Heroic

cadiaN

niko

stavn

b0RUP

TeSeS

Ninjas in Pyjamas

REZ

nawwk

Plopski

twist

hampus

Coach: THREAT

FaZe

olofmeister

coldzera

rain

broky

Kjaerbye

Team Liquid

Stewie2K

NAF

EliGE

Twistzz

Grim

Coach: moses

Virtus Pro

YEKINDAR

Jame

qikert

buster

SANJI

Coach: dastan

Complexity

blameF

k0nfig

poizon

RUSH

jks

Coach: keita

Mousesports

chrisJ

ropz

karrigan

Bymas

frozen

Coach: mithR

Spirit

mir

somedieyoung

iDISBALANCE

chopper

magixx

Coach: Certus

Spiidi

denis

faveN

dycha

snatchie

Coach: enkay J

GODSENT

Farlig

STYKO

zehN

maden

emi

Coach: Devilwalk

MAD Lions

acoR

sjuush

roeJ

HooXi

refrezh

Coach: peacemaker

Endpoint

Surreal

CRUC1AL

robiin

MiGHTYMAX

flameZ

Coach: RossR

MIBR

kNgV-

trk

vsm

LUCAS1

leo_drk

Coach: cogu

Cloud9

woxic

es3tag

ALEX

floppy

mezii

Coach: kassad

Isurus

Noktse

reversive

deco

caike

JonY BoY

Coach: pino

Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 24

6:30am CT: Complexity vs. Sprout

9:30am CT: Spirit vs. Virtus Pro

12:30pm CT: FURIA vs. Isurus

Wednesday, Nov. 25

6:30am CT: mousesports vs. GODSENT

9:30am CT: NiP vs. Cloud9

12:30pm CT: FaZe vs. MIBR

Thursday, Nov. 26

9:30am CT: Liquid vs. MAD Lions

12:30pm CT: Heroic vs. Endpoint

Friday, Nov. 27

9:30am CT: First quarterfinal

12:30pm CT: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, Nov. 28

9:30am CT: Third quarterfinal

12:30pm CT: Fourth quarterfinal

Sunday, Nov. 29