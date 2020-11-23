How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

Sixteen CS:GO teams will play at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown starting tomorrow, Nov. 24. Only the two best teams will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall finals in December, however.
The tournament will be played online from Europe and will feature teams from different parts of the globe: North America, Europe, CIS, and one team from South America. Apart from the two spots in the BLAST Premier Fall finals, BLAST is also offering a $150,000 prize pool.
There are plenty of top teams attending the event, such as FURIA, Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Virtus Pro, Complexity, and mousesports. But keep an eye on other participants as well, like Spirit, MIBR, MAD Lions, and Cloud9.
Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.
Stream
You can watch all of the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown action on BLAST’s Twitch channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you just need to know when your favorite teams are playing.
Format
This will be a short tournament. The 16 teams have been split into a single-elimination, best-of-three bracket. The two top teams will earn a spot in the BLAST Premier Fall finals in December.
This event features a $150,000 prize pool, with the top two teams taking $25,000 each.
Teams
FURIA
- KSCERATO
- yuurih
- arT
- HEN1
- VINI
Heroic
- cadiaN
- niko
- stavn
- b0RUP
- TeSeS
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- REZ
- nawwk
- Plopski
- twist
- hampus
- Coach: THREAT
FaZe
- olofmeister
- coldzera
- rain
- broky
- Kjaerbye
Team Liquid
- Stewie2K
- NAF
- EliGE
- Twistzz
- Grim
- Coach: moses
Virtus Pro
- YEKINDAR
- Jame
- qikert
- buster
- SANJI
- Coach: dastan
Complexity
- blameF
- k0nfig
- poizon
- RUSH
- jks
- Coach: keita
Mousesports
- chrisJ
- ropz
- karrigan
- Bymas
- frozen
- Coach: mithR
Spirit
- mir
- somedieyoung
- iDISBALANCE
- chopper
- magixx
- Coach: Certus
Spiidi
- denis
- Spiidi
- faveN
- dycha
- snatchie
- Coach: enkay J
GODSENT
- Farlig
- STYKO
- zehN
- maden
- emi
- Coach: Devilwalk
MAD Lions
- acoR
- sjuush
- roeJ
- HooXi
- refrezh
- Coach: peacemaker
Endpoint
- Surreal
- CRUC1AL
- robiin
- MiGHTYMAX
- flameZ
- Coach: RossR
MIBR
- kNgV-
- trk
- vsm
- LUCAS1
- leo_drk
- Coach: cogu
Cloud9
- woxic
- es3tag
- ALEX
- floppy
- mezii
- Coach: kassad
Isurus
- Noktse
- reversive
- deco
- caike
- JonY BoY
- Coach: pino
Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 24
- 6:30am CT: Complexity vs. Sprout
- 9:30am CT: Spirit vs. Virtus Pro
- 12:30pm CT: FURIA vs. Isurus
Wednesday, Nov. 25
- 6:30am CT: mousesports vs. GODSENT
- 9:30am CT: NiP vs. Cloud9
- 12:30pm CT: FaZe vs. MIBR
Thursday, Nov. 26
- 9:30am CT: Liquid vs. MAD Lions
- 12:30pm CT: Heroic vs. Endpoint
Friday, Nov. 27
- 9:30am CT: First quarterfinal
- 12:30pm CT: Second quarterfinal
Saturday, Nov. 28
- 9:30am CT: Third quarterfinal
- 12:30pm CT: Fourth quarterfinal
Sunday, Nov. 29
- 9:30am CT: First semifinal
- 12:30pm CT: Second semifinal