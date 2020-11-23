How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

Will Cloud9 bounce back after their fiasco at Flashpoint season two?

Image via BLAST

Sixteen CS:GO teams will play at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown starting tomorrow, Nov. 24. Only the two best teams will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall finals in December, however.

The tournament will be played online from Europe and will feature teams from different parts of the globe: North America, Europe, CIS, and one team from South America. Apart from the two spots in the BLAST Premier Fall finals, BLAST is also offering a $150,000 prize pool.

There are plenty of top teams attending the event, such as FURIA, Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Virtus Pro, Complexity, and mousesports. But keep an eye on other participants as well, like Spirit, MIBR, MAD Lions, and Cloud9.

Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

Stream

You can watch all of the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown action on BLAST’s Twitch channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you just need to know when your favorite teams are playing.

Format

This will be a short tournament. The 16 teams have been split into a single-elimination, best-of-three bracket. The two top teams will earn a spot in the BLAST Premier Fall finals in December.

This event features a $150,000 prize pool, with the top two teams taking $25,000 each.

Teams

FURIA

  • KSCERATO
  • yuurih
  • arT
  • HEN1
  • VINI

Heroic

  • cadiaN
  • niko
  • stavn
  • b0RUP
  • TeSeS

Ninjas in Pyjamas

  • REZ
  • nawwk
  • Plopski
  • twist
  • hampus
  • Coach: THREAT

FaZe

  • olofmeister
  • coldzera
  • rain
  • broky
  • Kjaerbye

Team Liquid

  • Stewie2K
  • NAF
  • EliGE
  • Twistzz
  • Grim
  • Coach: moses

Virtus Pro

  • YEKINDAR
  • Jame
  • qikert
  • buster
  • SANJI
  • Coach: dastan

Complexity

  • blameF
  • k0nfig
  • poizon
  • RUSH
  • jks
  • Coach: keita

Mousesports

  • chrisJ
  • ropz
  • karrigan
  • Bymas
  • frozen
  • Coach: mithR

Spirit

  • mir
  • somedieyoung
  • iDISBALANCE
  • chopper
  • magixx
  • Coach: Certus

Spiidi

  • denis
  • Spiidi
  • faveN
  • dycha
  • snatchie
  • Coach: enkay J

GODSENT

  • Farlig
  • STYKO
  • zehN
  • maden
  • emi
  • Coach: Devilwalk

MAD Lions

  • acoR
  • sjuush
  • roeJ
  • HooXi
  • refrezh
  • Coach: peacemaker

Endpoint

  • Surreal
  • CRUC1AL
  • robiin
  • MiGHTYMAX
  • flameZ
  • Coach: RossR

MIBR

  • kNgV-
  • trk
  • vsm
  • LUCAS1
  • leo_drk
  • Coach: cogu

Cloud9

  • woxic
  • es3tag
  • ALEX
  • floppy
  • mezii
  • Coach: kassad

Isurus

  • Noktse
  • reversive
  • deco
  • caike
  • JonY BoY
  • Coach: pino

Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 24

  • 6:30am CT: Complexity vs. Sprout
  • 9:30am CT: Spirit vs. Virtus Pro
  • 12:30pm CT: FURIA vs. Isurus

Wednesday, Nov. 25

  • 6:30am CT: mousesports vs. GODSENT
  • 9:30am CT: NiP vs. Cloud9
  • 12:30pm CT: FaZe vs. MIBR

Thursday, Nov. 26

  • 9:30am CT: Liquid vs. MAD Lions
  • 12:30pm CT: Heroic vs. Endpoint

Friday, Nov. 27

  • 9:30am CT: First quarterfinal
  • 12:30pm CT: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, Nov. 28

  • 9:30am CT: Third quarterfinal
  • 12:30pm CT: Fourth quarterfinal

Sunday, Nov. 29

  • 9:30am CT: First semifinal
  • 12:30pm CT: Second semifinal