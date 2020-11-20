How to turn off auto-pickup in CS:GO

Being able to pick up a weapon quickly in a pinch can mean the difference between life and death in CS:GO. But, at the same time, automatically equipping a weapon that you run by during a heavy firefight can result in a lost round.

CS:GO’s automatic weapon pickup mechanic is usually fantastic early in a round when you and your teammates are buying weapons. But once you’re in the heat of battle, picking up your dead enemy’s weapon while the opposing team is only using pistols might get you killed.

If you’ve experienced this too many times to count and are fed up with your weapons automatically swapping around all over the place any time you walk over someone you’ve just eliminated, we have a fix for you.

There isn’t a way to completely get rid of auto-pickup in CS:GO, but you can prevent weapons in your inventory from being swapped out if you’re full on guns. So while you might pick up some weapons automatically early on if you aren’t loaded up on guns, there’s a setting that will make it so you won’t end up automatically equipping a terrible piece at the end of a round when you already have your favorite gun in hand.

The process is simple and only requires you to go through a couple of settings options.

First, go to your settings in-game by pressing the “Escape” button on your keyboard.

After that, go to the “Game” column, which will be in between “Audio” and “Keyboard/Mouse” in the middle of your screen.

From there, you’ll see a second row of options. Select “Item,” which is between “Spectator/Scoreboard” and “Radar/Tablet.”

This will lead to a drop-down menu of options. The second option on this page says “Switch Weapon on Pick Up.” The default setting here is “Yes.” You’ll want to change that to say “No.”

Now you won’t have to worry about constantly swapping weapons without doing so intentionally.