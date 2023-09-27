How to fix CS2’s ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error

The ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error has been haunting CS:GO players for years and unfortunately it’s no different in CS2.

When trying to play CS2, Valve sometimes slaps you with the dreaded VAC error if the game can’t guarantee you’re not running cheats.

Though it’s annoying and you might think Valve banned you for God knows what, it’s relatively easy to fix CS2’s ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error. Here’s exactly what to do if you encounter it.

What does the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error mean in CS2?

The ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error is generally triggered in CS2 when the game files haven’t been installed correctly.

This usually happens on the same day Valve pushes a CS2 update. If one or more of your files are somehow missing, Valve will prevent you from playing CS2 as you could be running cheats.

How to fix the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error in CS2

Check if you haven’t been VAC-banned

This is the first step because it’s useless trying to fix the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error in CS2 if you have actually been VAC-banned. Just to be sure, here’s how you can check your VAC status:

Click on ‘Steam’ in the top left corner of your screen. Click ‘Settings.’ Check your ‘VAC status’ in the account tab.

If you didn’t install cheats, you’ll most likely never be VAC banned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Restart CS2 and Steam if you get the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error

If you tried playing CS2 but Valve handed you the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error, restart the game and see if CS2 can verify your game files this time around. In case that doesn’t work, quit Steam and open it again.

If none of these two things fix the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error in CS2, move on to the next step.

Verify the integrity of game files

As explained earlier, the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error generally triggers after a CS2 update. The game updates automatically, but for some reason, the game files might not have been installed correctly.

Verifying the integrity of CS2‘s files fixed the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error for me and it also worked in CS:GO. Here’s how you do it:

Head to your Steam Library and right-click the game. Click on ‘properties’ from the drop-down menu. Click on ‘Installed Files’. Click the ‘Verify integrity of game files’ button.

It takes about five minutes for Steam to verify the integrity of game files. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If any of CS2‘s files have been installed incorrectly or they’re simply missing, this step will re-download them to you, and likely fix the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error.

Change your Steam profile name and picture

Though this sounds weird, I’ve had success in fixing CS2‘s ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error when I changed my Steam profile picture and name. I have no idea why this works, but here’s how you do it:

Launch Steam and click your ‘Profile’ name next to ‘Community.’ Click the ‘Edit Profile’ button below the years of service. Change your profile name in the ‘General’ tab. Change your avatar in the ‘Avatar’ tab.

First of all, go to your profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports Once you’re there, edit it. Screenshot by Dot Esports Put a different name than the one you were using .Screenshot by Dot Esports Change your avatar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Restart your internet connection

If none of the above works, you can try restarting your internet connection to fix the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error. I didn’t have to resort to this step in CS2, but it worked for me in CS:GO.

To restart your internet connection, simply remove the power cable of your internet router and plug it back in after 30 seconds.

Related How to fix high ping in CS2

If you followed all the steps above but still can’t play CS2 because of the ‘VAC was unable to verify your game session’ error, the best thing you can do is contact Valve. Here’s how you reach out to Valve:

Access Steam’s help page and let Valve know what issue you’re having with CS2. Alternatively, you can also write an email to [email protected]. Provide the necessary context and videos or screenshots, and hopefully, Valve will help you fix the error.

About the author