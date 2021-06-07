Honda to debut for FURIA at the Elisa Invitational Summer playoffs

FURIA have been invited to the Elisha Invitational Summer playoffs, the tournament organizer announced today. This will be where Lucas “honda” Cano plays his first match with the Brazilian CS:GO team since he returned to the starting lineup.

The Brazilians will join the $100,000 tournament in the quarterfinals alongside three other teams that will be announced in the near future. The Elisa Invitational Summer playoffs will feature a single-elimination bracket with best-of-three matches and will run from June 30 to July 4. Teams such as ENCE, Entropiq, and SAW are set to attend the Swiss stage.

The Elisa Invitational Summer will be FURIA’s first tournament following Paytyn “junior” Johnson’s decision to take a break and move to the bench last Thursday, June 3. Honda, who was sitting on the bench himself after playing two tournaments for FURIA in early 2021, was brought back to the starting lineup and will be FURIA’s official fifth—at least for now. Junior will still be evaluated by head coach Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira.

Honda had a rough time when he filled in for Andrei “arT” Piovezan and crew in the BLAST Premier Global Final and cs_summit seven, averaging a 0.84 rating after 16 maps played, according to HLTV’s statistics. It was the first time he competed abroad since he was a part of FURIA Academy, the organization’s youth team that plays in Brazil, and he was moved to the bench shortly after junior arrived in Europe to compete with FURIA.

Other than playing at the Elisa Invitational Summer playoffs, FURIA will attend the $1 million IEM Cologne, which is scheduled to be played between July 8 to 18.