Heroic clinches much-needed leg up for IEM Rio Major 2022 after toppling OG in three

The top Danish team secured their spot in the IEM Rio Major after they toppled the International Vitality superteam, and has now succeeded in their bout against Nemanja “nexa” Isaković’s squad, taking them down 2-1.

Despite already qualifying, this matchup guaranteed a further progression into the Major, giving the winner some breathing room and allowing them to put more time into their strategies.

Heroic won their map pick, Inferno (16-11), with some flashy site defense from Abdul “degster” Gasanov and an overall consistent performance from the whole squad.

The second map, Vertigo (14-16), was OG’s pick. Martin “stavn” Lund did all he could to keep Heroic’s 2-0 dream alive, but OG’s Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar made sure the Danes didn’t bowl the international roster over completely.

The last map, Mirage (16-13), was a close endeavor for the OG roster, with only a few key rounds deciding the outcome of the final map.

In the end, it seemed the Danish roster was unstoppable, thus securing their Legends spot in the Rio major.

Now with all the RMR sections of the major completed, Heroic will join Team Liquid, Sprout, ENCE, NAVI, FaZe Clan, Spirit, and NiP in the legends stage, where they’ll take on the successful teams from the challengers stage.