Heroic and Vitality to play at ESL One Cologne Europe grand finals

Will Heroic surprise once more and win the championship?

Vitality and Heroic have beaten Ninjas in Pyjamas and G2, respectively, today at the ESL One Cologne Europe semifinals.

This will be Vitality’s third CS:GO grand final in a row as the French made other deep runs at cs_summit six Europe and BLAST Premier Spring Europe finals in June. The consistency didn’t lead to championships, however, since Vitality have yet to win a trophy in 2020.

Heroic, on the other hand, won two minor tournaments this year, but have never won a tier-one championship. This would be a great step for the Danes, who entered HLTV’s world rankings top 10 for the first time last week.

Vitality are in the ESL One Cologne Grand Final!



They swept the series against NiP 2-0!



16-7 Dust II

16-7 Dust II
16-13 Overpass

Vitality defeated NiP in both maps, Dust II (16-7) and Overpass (16-13), and will have the chance to win ESL One Cologne this time, after losing in the grand finals against Team Liquid last year. ZywOo and crew took down Heretics, FaZe, Sprout, and NiP all by 2-0, and only lost a match to Astralis, which was 2-0 too.

As for Heroic, they upset G2 in a series full of overtimes: Vertigo (25-23), Nuke (16-19), and Mirage (16-7). The Danish team defeated FaZe, Fnatic, Complexity, and G2 throughout the tournament, and ironically, lost a series to G2 in the group stage.

The retrospect favors Vitality in this grand final. The French defeated Heroic in the two times they faced this year with their current lineups by an easy margin. Heroic and Vitality will play the best-of-five grand finals tomorrow at 11:30am CT.