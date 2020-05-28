Nades are now "less likely" to phase through doors when thrown into nearby players.

Contrary to belief, Source 2— a bigger and better video game engine developed by Valve—will not be making an appearance in the latest Counter-Strike patch.

New gameplay elements, updated rending, and quality of life changes, however, will feature in CS:GO’s May 27 update. It’s a far cry from what fans may have expected, but it’s not all doom and gloom.

Players can update their main menu background with images including Anubis, Cobblestone, and Nuke in the latest patch. But more importantly, grenades have received a well-needed adjustment. Nades are now “less likely” to phase through doors when thrown into nearby players.

Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s May 27 update.

Gameplay

The killfeed now displays players that are killed by C4 explosions in all game modes.

Players that are frozen by game logic no longer take damage.

Players are less likely to become stuck on mid-air grenades and are now able to stand up when crouched on top of another player’s decoy grenade.

Grenades are less likely to phase through doors when thrown into nearby players, and have improved collision when bouncing near the ground around player’s feet.

Rendering

Adjusted sticker shader to reduce mip artifacts on holographic stickers at an angle.

Optimized shadow culling frustum to prevent flickering shadows caused by renderable overflow at ultra-wide aspect ratios such as 21:9.

Optimized texture generation by giving composite textures destined for models that are already rendering higher priority in the generation queue.

Added a trailing cache of composite inputs, designed to optimize composite generation for sequences of similar jobs.

More asynchronous texture requests are allowed per cycle, allowing composites to generate faster on some systems.

Added an experimental graphics setting; ‘Texture Streaming’ in video options. Texture streaming allows the game to defer loading of high-resolution textures until they are needed for rendering, potentially saving a significant amount of video memory. On systems with slower disk access, streaming textures may be momentarily visible.

UI / localization

Added a new Anubis main menu background movie to the game.

Added a way for users to change their main menu background scenery.

Split stickers and patches localization UI tokens to allow for better translations.

Added proper HTML-escaping for custom inventory item names when applying and scraping stickers.

Store

Added Warhammer 40,000 Sticker Capsule featuring a variety of stickers from the Warhammer 40,000 series.

Here’s the full list of stickers.

Steam