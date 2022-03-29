Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s March 28 update

The developers have implemented changes in Danger Zone maps Ember and Vineyard.

A new CS:GO patch hit the live servers on the evening of March 28 and Valve has released the full update notes.

This patch focused on fixing some bugs and changing some details of Ember and Vineyard, the two community-created Danger Zone maps that were added to CS:GO in February 2021. Danger Zone is a battle royale mode that was pushed in December 2018 and can feature up to 18 players on a server.

Release Notes for today are up: https://t.co/XeYhXYxIhc — CS:GO (@CSGO) March 28, 2022

Aside from Ember and Vineyard updates, nothing else changed in the game this time. The size of March 28’s patch is around 250 MB and players have to download it in order to continue playing CS:GO.

Here are the full notes of CS:GO‘s latest update.

Ember

Removed old clips on stairs at Rock Pool B.

Replaced stairs at Rock Pool B with new metal stairs.

Fixed loads of minor bugs (thanks Joaokaka1998).

Geyser west of ruins now pushes the player upwards with less force.

Added more spawn drops around Lighthouse area.

The extraction fans on Apartments can now be stood on.

Fixed visual bug in tunnels below Hospital.

Fixed non-solid door at Hospital.

Vineyard