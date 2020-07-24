Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s July 23 update

The patch includes updates to Trusted Mode, maps removed, and other fixes.

In the latest CS:GO patch, Valve made a few additions while removing some maps from matchmaking. Chlorine and Jungle have been removed from official matchmaking and Mutiny and Swamp have been added.

Trusted Mode, which blocks third-party files from interacting with the game, will also be the default launch mode. With this update, there’s a new compatibility launch option allowing third-party software to access the CS:GO game process.

Decoy grenades also received an update to show the correct amount of damage to teammates if they’re thrown by another teammate who switched teams or disconnected.

Here are all of the updates in July 23’s patch notes:

Trusted Mode

Trusted Mode is now the default launch mode for CS:GO.

Previous Trusted Mode launch options have been deprecated.

Instead, a new compatibility launch option “-allow_third_party_software” is provided to allow third party software to access the CS:GO game process.

More information on Trusted mode in the Knowledge Base article.

Maps

Added Mutiny and Swamp to official matchmaking in Casual, Deathmatch, and Scrimmage game modes.

Chlorine and Jungle have been removed from official matchmaking.

Gameplay

Grenades now convey the correct amount of damage to teammates if thrown by another teammate who switched teams or disconnected.

Decoy grenade explosions no longer damage teammates by default. (controlled via convar ff_damage_decoy_explosion)

Miscellaneous